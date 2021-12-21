Hinsdale warns residents of plowing delays after nearly entire highway crew tests positive for COVID-19

HINSDALE — The town of Hinsdale is lining up mutual aid to cover the loss of 80 percent of its Highway Department, with wintry weather forecast for Wednesday, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Four of the five members of the department have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the town with a severely depleted road crew.
“We’ve been scrambling, and we’re trying to make alternative plans,” said Town Administrator Bob Graves.
To fill the gap over the next week, officials appealed to a few people who hold commercial licenses to operate large trucks. One of them began to help, but then came down with the coronavirus. Another is heading off to vacation in Florida, Graves said Tuesday.
The staffing problem will persist, because affected employees tested positive over a span of days, pushing the quarantine period out for some.
“As soon as we had one [positive case], we were concerned about what could potentially happen,” Graves said. “The next day, we got another.”
The road chief in Peru got in touch to offer assistance, as did Edward M. “Bud” Hall, the Dalton Department of Public Works superintendent who formerly worked in Hinsdale.
“He said, ‘Look, we’ll do anything we can to help,’” Graves said.
The state handles plowing and sanding on Route 8, but not Route 143, which links Hinsdale to Peru on the east side of town.
By long-standing agreement, the road crew in the town of Washington cares during the winter for Pittsfield Road.
A notice on Hinsdale’s website warns residents that limited staffing will force lags in treating winter roads.
“Please understand that services may be subject to delay,” the post says.
The National Weather Service predicts a “slight” chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow Wednesday morning.
On Friday night, snow is likely, starting after 1 a.m. Saturday. The weather service said snow will fall during Christmas morning, then possibly turn to a mixture of rain and snow.