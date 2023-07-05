<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Hinsdale voters approve funding for Central Berkshire Regional School District

HINSDALE — Local voters approved funding the Central Berkshire Regional School District more than $2.6 million after the town initially rejected it at annual town meeting.

The June 28 vote was necessary after other towns essentially overrode Hinsdale’s rejection of the budget, with Becket clinching support for the district.

At the town meeting, voters also approved the following:

  • A transfer of $4,500 to pay the town of Washington for winter plowing and sanding.
  • A $35,214 transfer to pay for engineering oversight of Schnopp Project Phase I, which entails reconstructing George Schnopp and Frank Schnopp roads and 2/10 mile of Old Windsor Road, a $3 million project that is not yet fully funded.
  • A transfer of $7,282 to replace the sewer system’s flow meter.
  • A request to allow the select board to hold Saturday hours if the board wishes to do so.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

