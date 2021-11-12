Hinsdale sets start date for review of RV park proposal

HINSDALE — The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals will take up the company’s special permit application at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the auditorium of Nessacus Regional Middle School Auditorium, at 35 Fox Road in Dalton.

The night restarts the town’s consideration of Northgate Resort Ventures’ wish to convert the summer camp for children on Longview Avenue into a national destination for fans of RVs. Northgate officials and their consultants appeared in the same auditorium in July, after applying to the Planning Board.

However, town leaders instructed Northgate that it needed to seek approval from the ZBA, rather than the Planning Board.

Neighbors to the project have raised questions about its suitability in a residential area.

The meeting at Nessacus will accommodate up to 100 people in person, based on a first-come, first-seated basis, according to the town. All people attending must wear masks. The 100-person limit indoors is set by current state order.

A Zoom link will be made public for people to observe the proceedings remotely.

The Camp Emerson sale is contingent on Northgate winning approval. It seeks permission to build out the 155-acre site to handle as many as 317 RVs, some of them owned by Northgate itself. The company operates nearly two dozen similar parks in 13 states, many branded as “Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park.”