LANESBOROUGH — Challenging times are ahead for Lanesborough in its quest to find a town administrator.
Town administrator search consultant Community Paradigm Associates is giving that assessment of the road ahead for the search committee and Select Board seeking to replace Kelli Robbins, who suddenly left the post in June.
Bernard Lynch, founder and managing principal of Community Paradigm Associates in Plymouth, told the board at its Tuesday bimonthly meeting that town administrator and town manager are “challenging positions to fill” throughout the commonwealth. Lynch says his firm has helped 65 municipalities across the state find administrator/manager jobs during the past several years, including in Becket, Great Barrington and Adams.
“Filling the positions in the Berkshires, and a couple other sections of the state, are a bit more challenging, given the number of people that live in those areas, as it [limits the number of candidates],” he said. “Yet, I’m optimistic we’ll be able to find you some good candidates.”
Lynch, a former city manager in Lowell and town manager in Chelmsford, says that, over the next two weeks, he will meet with the search committee and review the 18 applicants’ resumes. The five-person, ad hoc group is expected to give the Select Board a list of finalists to interview in public, possibly within the next two months.
The committee did not set a salary in its job posting. Robbins was earning an $84,000 annual salary when she left, and was scheduled to receive a raise July 1, to $90,000.