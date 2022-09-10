A possible out-of-court settlement surfaces in long-running Richmond land dispute

A map of Hollow Fields preserve greets visitors at the site of property in Richmond. A legal battle continues over public use and access to the Berkshire Natural Resources Council's hiking trail at its 660-acre preserve. The trailhead adjoins Perry’s Peak Road, a byway off Route 41 in the northern section of Richmond. BNRC went to court after the Zoning Board of Appeals ruled in favor of three neighborhood families seeking a special permit requirement for organized public activities in the preserve.