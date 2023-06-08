The Holmes Road bridge is closing for two months while repairs are completed. Here's how to navigate around it

PITTSFIELD — The Holmes Road bridge, long a concern and annoyance for local residents, will shut to traffic on June 23 — kicking off two months of work that will result in a new bridge on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

Since early March, crews with the Palmer-based Northern Construction have been working to prepare the bridge for what's to come: the shutdown of the Housatonic Railroad line beneath the bridge and Holmes Road, the demolition of the overpass, repair of the support beams, and rebuilding of the bridge’s top layer.

The bridge has been reduced to a single lane since 2019 due to structural concerns. Traffic will continue in the existing one-lane configuration until June 23, when the bridge will close — making Holmes Road a temporary dead-end just south of Shetland Drive.

It will remain closed until Aug. 25. Traffic will be allowed to use the bridge following that date and the officials anticipate the project will be fully completed in the fall.

State transportation officials said that the closure dates were selected to mitigate the impact on local school buses completing their final pickup and drop-offs before school's out for summer.

For residents who routinely use Holmes Road to reach Lenox and points south, that may come as little consolation.

The official detour route will direct drivers to use Route 7 to Crofut Street and then Pomeroy Avenue to access portions of Holmes Road north of the bridge. This route will add just under a mile and a half to the usual Holmes Road route.

MassDOT and Pittsfield city officials said during a public information meeting last year that they will monitor traffic along the detour and make signal timing changes if necessary at traffic lights along the route.

Officials pointed out that there is another potential detour route along New Lenox Road, though this route will not be marked as the official detour.

To use this route, drivers heading southbound on Holmes Road would use Williams Street, East New Lenox Road, New Lenox Road, East Street and then Chapman Road to navigate to back to Holmes Road south of the bridge closure.

That route adds 3.3 miles to the distance typically traveled on Holmes Road.

When the road reopens, it will feature a new bridge with a similar footprint as the first. Drivers will once again be able to use two lanes to cross the bridge.

The project also will expand the existing sidewalk and create bike lanes on either side of the road.