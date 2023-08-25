The Holmes Road bridge in Pittsfield reopened exactly on schedule — and with one feature that wasn't in the original plans

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday the news went out on the Berkshire County scanner: “The Holmes Road bridge is open in both directions,” a dispatcher said.

After 63 days of traffic delays, detours and construction — and four years of single-lane headaches for neighbors and commuters alike — the Holmes Road bridge reopened before a small gathering of neighbors.

It’s a day that’s long been marked on the calendars of residents who live next to and near the bridge. So much so that on Wednesday evening, a group of neighbors from both the northern section and southern section of the bridge got together with state rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier to celebrate.

Neighbors shared creamy limoncello and watched as 2-year-old Giovanni Carlino rode his small bicycle over the bridge — becoming the “first official vehicle” to pass over the newly constructed surface.

Jessie Carlino, Giovanni’s mother, told The Eagle in a phone interview Friday that watching the crews from Northern Construction build the new bridge bit by bit has been the highlight of her son’s summer.

“We probably went down at least once a day to check out the trucks,” Carlino said.

The Carlinos weren’t the only ones carefully marking the bridge's progress. Carlino said her neighbor Maria would regularly visit the crews with a bag of treats in tow to thank the construction team for their hard work.

“We’re impressed,” Carlino said. “They set a timeline and they did it — and that’s not easy with the weather, the humid awful days and all the rain, and we think they did a wonderful job."

Meeting the two-month construction deadline has gone a long way with neighbors who have waited years for a fix to the bridge.

For four years, residents of Holmes Road and nearby streets dealt with their own traffic woes as cars backed up at a signal light on either side of the bridge waiting to cross through its single open lane.

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reduced traffic to a single lane in 2019 after structural concerns were discovered in the concrete beams that supported the bridge.

Neighbors said driving around the closed bridge and navigating through the detours this summer was a “minor inconvenience” they were happy to deal with in exchange for a new bridge. Some residents said they felt allowing any traffic to drive over the bridge after the structural concerns were identified was a real gamble.

“It had to be done,” Doug O’Brien, who lives near the bridge said of the repair project. “It wasn’t safe and now hopefully it is safe.”

Now residents say they just hope that as drivers return, they’ll take it easy on the gas pedal.

“I just hope they don’t start speeding like crazy, that’s all,” O’Brien said. “As long as they don’t go 100 miles an hour over the bridge it’ll be fine.”

The reopening followed the state’s construction timeline down to the day. While there’s still some landscaping to iron out in the coming weeks, the biggest section of the work went according to plan.

Carlino said there was only one small — but important — deviation.

On the southeast side of the bridge, Hank Packard was keeping a careful eye over the construction and traffic, neighbors say. Packard, a former bridge superintendent for Petricca Industries, took the time to attend the multiple public input meetings with MassDOT officials who discussed the game plan for the bridge and chatted with crews as they worked to rebuild the structure this summer.

Packard passed away in mid-July, just a couple weeks shy of the bridge’s reopening date. Carlino said Packard was “a one of a kind guy that a lot of people really loved and respected.”

Packard’s name was inscribed on the side of the new bridge near his house where he kept watch.