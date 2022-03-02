<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girder-reveal party set for new Holmes Road bridge

HOLMESROAD-1.jpg (copy)

A bridge on Holmes Road in Pittsfield has been narrowed to one-lane traffic since April 2019, after inspectors found weakness in some of the concrete beams that support the structure. The Department of Transportation plans to replace the overpass by late 2023.

PITTSFIELD — With a final design complete, the Department of Transportation soon will convene an online public hearing to brief travelers on construction work that will begin this year and wrap up in late 2023.

For commuters weary of a one-lane bridge, that means a different inconvenience, for a time. Construction on the Holmes Road bridge will result in a complete closing of the road’s passage over the Housatonic Railroad tracks nearly 2 miles from Route 7.

The hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. March 9. To participate, people need to visit t.ly/wpoI to register.

The DOT previously updated its plans at a meeting in Pittsfield in August, when designs were one-quarter complete — and when residents, joined by their state senator, expressed frustration that a new bridge would not be complete until late 2023. That timetable hasn't changed.

The $3.4 million project will go out to bid this summer, the DOT says.

The road will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, in summer 2023. The planned detour route will steer travelers to Route 7, Crofut Street and Pomeroy Avenue. Another alternative route already being used by some is East New Lenox Road and New Lenox Road.

HOLMESROAD-4.jpg (copy) (copy)

A view of the bridge on Holmes Road in Pittsfield that has been a travel pinch point since 2019. The bridge crosses the Housatonic Railroad tracks south of the city's center.

In a statement, the DOT said it has been working with the city of Pittsfield to plan for travel by emergency vehicles. During construction, before and after the bridge’s full closing, police officers will be present to help people continue to cross, even as some construction work proceeds.

The bridge was restricted to one lane in 2019, after an inspection found “severely deteriorated” beams on the east side of the 70-foot span.

Existing bridge supports will be rehabbed and reused, the DOT said. The existing overpass section will be replaced by new materials in virtually the same place.

Beyond the bridge itself, work will be done to 125 feet of road on the northeast side of the bridge and to 225 feet of road on the southwest side.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all