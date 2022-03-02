Girder-reveal party set for new Holmes Road bridge

PITTSFIELD — With a final design complete, the Department of Transportation soon will convene an online public hearing to brief travelers on construction work that will begin this year and wrap up in late 2023.

For commuters weary of a one-lane bridge, that means a different inconvenience, for a time. Construction on the Holmes Road bridge will result in a complete closing of the road’s passage over the Housatonic Railroad tracks nearly 2 miles from Route 7.

The hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. March 9. To participate, people need to visit t.ly/wpoI to register.

The DOT previously updated its plans at a meeting in Pittsfield in August, when designs were one-quarter complete — and when residents, joined by their state senator, expressed frustration that a new bridge would not be complete until late 2023. That timetable hasn't changed.

The $3.4 million project will go out to bid this summer, the DOT says.

The road will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, in summer 2023. The planned detour route will steer travelers to Route 7, Crofut Street and Pomeroy Avenue. Another alternative route already being used by some is East New Lenox Road and New Lenox Road.

In a statement, the DOT said it has been working with the city of Pittsfield to plan for travel by emergency vehicles. During construction, before and after the bridge’s full closing, police officers will be present to help people continue to cross, even as some construction work proceeds.

The bridge was restricted to one lane in 2019, after an inspection found “severely deteriorated” beams on the east side of the 70-foot span.

Existing bridge supports will be rehabbed and reused, the DOT said. The existing overpass section will be replaced by new materials in virtually the same place.

Beyond the bridge itself, work will be done to 125 feet of road on the northeast side of the bridge and to 225 feet of road on the southwest side.