Detours around Holmes Road bridge have caused traffic headaches. But an end is now in sight ...

PITTSFIELD — In a little less than two weeks, the Holmes Road bridge will reopen to traffic — ending what has been a summer of detours for many residents.

Since late June, the bridge on Holmes Road has been closed to traffic as contractors hired by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation worked to deconstruct the old bridge and replace it with a new structure.

The closure on the road often used to crisscross from the eastern to southern portions of the city has meant long traffic lines on Route 7/20 in Pittsfield and Lenox as drivers of the Holmes Road detour mix with those traveling around another bridge project on East New Lenox Road and existing summer traffic.

Pittsfield city officials say that the end of the delays is in sight. In an update notice posted to the city website on Friday, officials said that MassDOT believes the bridge replacement project is on track to hit its planned reopening date on Aug. 25.

“We understand the inconveniences this DOT project has caused and deeply appreciate your patience during this work,” the city’s update read.

According to the update, contractors began the week with work on the new bridge deck’s waterproofing membranes. Once that work is complete crews are supposed to begin work on paving the bridge and approaches.

Paving of the bridge signals the final portion of the $3.4 million project. The project stretches back to 2019, when traffic was reduced to one lane as the road crossed over the railway due to concerns about the structural integrity of the bridge.