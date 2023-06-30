Holmes Road bridge replacement detour is creating traffic backups from Dan Fox Drive into downtown Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Drivers heading for the city from Lenox and points south: Beware of especially heavy congestion on Route 7/20 (Pittsfield Road and South Street).

That’s because reconstruction of the Holmes Road bridge — a popular alternate route and short cut — diverts northbound traffic to the state highway as the state-recommended detour.

Even outside workforce commuting hours, extensive backups have been reported during the day — at times stretching from Dan Fox Drive into downtown Pittsfield, as was observed early Friday afternoon with holiday weekend travelers adding to the congestion.

The two-month, $3.4 million project to rebuild the structurally weakened bridge — already reduced to signal-controlled one-lane traffic since 2019 — began a week ago with a full weekend of demolition to obliterate the old span over the Housatonic Railroad tracks.

Unless adverse weather or other unexpected issues force a delay, the state Department of Transportation expects bridge traffic to reopen on or about Aug. 25, with final site work touchups to be completed by Sept. 22, according to the current MassDOT timetable.

Most nearby residents along Holmes Road appeared to have been kept up to date on construction plans, including last weekend’s nearly 48-hour continuous demolition work. Several contended, however, they had been unaware of that plan.

In response to The Eagle, MassDOT Communications Analyst John Goggin provided some details for frequently-asked questions.

Q: Was follow-up outreach to residents conducted after the recent community meeting regarding the demolition of the bridge’s superstructure from June 23-25?

A: Residents were contacted about the June 6 public information meeting where the specific schedule was summarized in detail. MassDOT, state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier and city officials were present at that meeting for any questions. The meeting was well-attended by local residents. The first 48-hour demolition process was discussed at the meeting. A follow-up media release was intended to be a traffic advisory for the closure of the bridge and implementation of the detour.

Q: On Pittsfield Road northbound through Lenox, the electronic detour sign ahead of the Holmes Road closure is very dim and hard to read. Can it be enhanced?

A: The variable message board was moved further to the south to increase the visibility.

Q: Why did it take four years to launch the project after the bridge was rated "severely deteriorated" in 2019, requiring half of it to be closed to traffic?

A: MassDOT develops a 5-year State Transportation Improvement Program. When new projects are initiated, they typically fall in the last year (year 5) of this program. The partial closure in 2019 was not anticipated by MassDOT. This particular bridge type had begun showing unexpected signs of deterioration. MassDOT accelerated a complex bridge replacement project that was not anticipated to be needed in the near future.