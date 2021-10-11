CHESHIRE — What started as the annual fall pep rally ended with an unexpected fireman's muster-type event at Hoosac Valley Middle and High School on Friday night.
Following the spirited rally on an old football practice field, the Cheshire Fire Department moved its brush pumper truck into position to douse what was left of the bonfire to ensure it was extinguished.
"The operator moved the truck into position but the field was a lot wetter than first thought, almost like a swamp," said Fire Chief Thomas Francesconi. "The truck sank in the mud almost to its axles."
Francesconi said the department avoided an expensive towing job when rope and chain were attached to the rear of the truck. With the vehicle in reverse, members of the Hoosac Valley football team and other students successfully pulled the truck from the muck.
"The truck rescue was quite a morale booster for the students," Francesconi said.