A house fire was narrowly averted after an 18-wheeler knocked down power lines in Richmond

RICHMOND — Stevan Patterson and his wife, Paula, were in their Shore Road home last week when they heard a troubling but familiar sound.
A tractor-trailer was rumbling down their narrow, unpaved road along Richmond Pond, where they've lived for 30 years.
“I saw an 18-wheeler going by,” Patterson told The Eagle. “I immediately knew it would be a problem; it was just too big for the neighborhood. We’ve had this problem for years.”
Erroneous GPS guidance had sent the driver, who was bound for Interprint on Route 41 in Pittsfield, right into the tight-knit community at the water's edge.
The truck was pulling down low-hanging utility, phone and cable wires, including the Eversource power line, becoming entangled in them. Patterson promptly called 911.
At that point, an electrical fan started “sizzling, popping and smoking,” he said. His wife’s iron was sizzling too, and she saw wires lying in the road, arcing and burning the grass.
The result was an intense power surge, causing the family’s backup generator to activate. Quick calls to Richmond-West Stockbridge Fire Chief Steven Traver and state police followed.
Once an Eversource team arrived to shut down the neighborhood's power, enabling firefighters to check through the house, smoke enveloped the property’s second floor as the fan continued to smolder and sizzle.
Firefighters had determined that the grounding wire had been pulled down by the truck, forcing the entire neighborhood’s electricity to flow into the Patterson residence until a “red-hot” circuit breaker was shut off.
Meanwhile, the truck driver had stopped, realizing that he was dragging a jumble of arcing wires behind him, Patterson said. An Eversource representative cautioned him not to restore circuit breakers without an inspection from an electrician, since there was a risk of a fire in the house.
“If we hadn’t been home, the house would have caught on fire,” he said. Still, the couple is facing thousands of dollars in electrical repairs.
"Electrical fires are the worst kind because they go inside the walls," Traver said Tuesday at the Patterson's home, alongside Selectman Neal Pilson and an Eagle reporter. "And in this close neighborhood, if one house goes down, you’re going to lose two or three.
Traver said large trucks drive down the narrow road at least four times a year due to incorrect GPS instructions.
"The truck driver should have realized after he took the first wire down, it was time to stop,” he said.
Since Shore Road is owned by the private Richmond Pond Association, Pilson suggested enhanced signs are the only practical solution. The Select Board is expected to discuss the issue at its next meeting on July 26.
The morning after the incident, Pignatelli Electric of Lenox responded with a four-member team after Eversource crews had worked into the evening restoring safe electrical service to the neighborhood.
Damage to electrical equipment inside the Pattersons' home was extensive, including an electric oven and dehumidifier, audio equipment and a ceiling fan.
“This was not the first time we’ve had big trucks come through, tearing out wires,” Patterson said, noting that GPS misguidance routes them through the narrow Shore Road as a make-believe shortcut to the Interprint facility on nearby Route 41. “But you can’t get there from here.”
A sign along Boys Club Road off Swamp Road and another along Shore Road alerting drivers that it’s a no-outlet dead end with low wires are routinely ignored, Traver said.
The truck from a company in Quebec was delivering a brokered load of equipment to or from Interprint. State police on the scene acquired insurance information and other details from the driver. The Pattersons' insurance company has agreed to pay the claim for damaged equipment, but the Pattersons are liable for a $1,000 deductible.
But until the insurance comes through, they are out an estimated $20,000.
What should the town do to prevent a potential calamity?
“Put warning signs on Swamp Road,” Patterson recommended, since that’s one of the two north-south truck routes through Richmond, with access to the Richmond Shores neighborhood.
He also suggested that Eversource raise the wires higher.