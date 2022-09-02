How did the new Lenox school superintendent perform in year one? Here’s the School Committee’s report card.

LENOX — For schools Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin, it was a first year of unexpected challenges. He had to navigate the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and, near the end of the school year, the unexpected departures of Lenox Memorial Middle and High Principal Michael Knybel and Assistant Principal Brent Bette, and the hiring of a new principal to replace Knybel.
But the state’s annual evaluation form completed by School Committee members in June reflected a highly positive report on year one of Gosselin’s tenure.
Four members stated that the superintendent met professional practice, student learning and district improvement progress goals, according to the document released last Monday by the School Committee at its public meeting. One member checked the “significant progress” box, while one other found that Gosselin had exceeded expectations.
Other takeaways from the evaluation document:
• For instructional leadership — “promoting the learning and growth of all students and the success of the staff by cultivating a shared vision that makes powerful teaching and learning the central focus of schooling” — Gosselin was rated proficient by five members and exemplary by one.
• For management and operations, there were four proficient, one exemplary and one “needs improvement” ratings.
• Gosselin got high marks for family and community engagement, with two exemplary and four proficient performance assessments.
• The ratings for districtwide professional culture involving “reflective practice, high expectations and continuous learning for staff” came in at four proficient and two exemplary.
• For all categories, the overall performance rating was proficient, according to four committee members and exemplary, according to one.
During his summary of the evaluation report, School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan offered a selection of comments from the members, who were not specifically identified.
“Marc is personable, perceptive, available and responsive to all in the district,” one member wrote. “Some of his goals this year were a bit more general, next year I expect they will be more targeted to strategic areas.”
Another member cited Gosselin for hitting the ground running “in a very challenging situation ... He has quickly built strong relationships within the district, set the tone for his administration and returned a set of normalcy to the schools.”
That committee member suggested that as he progresses in his role, Gosselin should aim to become more assertive in setting clear strategic priorities for the district, building support and momentum for his vision, aligning resources in pursuit of them and driving critical tasks to completion.
Noting that the district was under part-time interim leadership during the extreme challenges of the pandemic, another committee member suggested that some key strategic plan goals were placed on hold until the new superintendent took over on July 1, 2021, with a four-year contract. He succeeded interim Superintendent William Cameron, who led the district for 16 months following the previous superintendent’s sudden departure for personal reasons.
“Gosselin has been thoughtful, strategic, inclusive, and transparent,” the member wrote. “He brings much knowledge and experience in a number of critical areas such as special education and inclusive education practices.”
And another School Committee member expressed pleasure that “Marc has been a visible presence at sporting events, concerts, etc. His engagement in the school community has been very good.”
He was cited favorably for being “deeply engaged in his role as the instructional leader and demonstrates a good understanding of best practices for supporting teachers and administrators.” But the committee member urged Gosselin to emphasize a broader range of data beyond MCAS scores to answer the perennial question of “how are we doing.”
Another member called for “a stronger push for accountability and ownership from the LMMHS administration. I also have great concerns regarding ongoing bullying issues at LMMHS per parent complaints.”
Gosselin won high marks for understanding of legal issues. “He has kept school safety paramount, both with respect to working with our town’s first responders as well as listening to the expressed social emotional needs of students returning from COVID and hiring an additional counselor,” a School Committee member stated.
Summing up the superintendent’s report card, Vaughan, the committee chairman, called it “a very, very positive evaluation.”
Gosselin voiced thanks for the report and for the committee’s support. “We still have a lot of work to do,” he acknowledged.