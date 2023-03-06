Want to avoid concert ticket scams? Tanglewood is offering a chance to buy tickets the old-fashioned way, by standing in line

LENOX — Want to buy tickets to Tanglewood’s entire summer season, in person at the local box office?

This is your chance, if you’re in the area and can get there — at 297 West St. (Route 183 in Lenox) — between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

“We really wanted to give people in the Berkshires a fair chance and nice opportunity to buy tickets without going online if they don’t want to,” said the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Director of Patron Experiences Amy Aldrich. “There’s something kind of fun to come down to Tanglewood when there’s still snow on the ground and you’re already thinking about summer!”

She predicted “a decent turnout,” though a mile-long line is unlikely. After the upcoming late winter opening, the local box office resumes sales on June 10.

For the first time, tickets to the widely anticipated Robert Plant-Alison Krauss show on July 2 go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., including online at www.bso.org. With strong demand expected, in-person may be the best chance to score choice seats.

Prices start at $39 for the Lawn, $59-$79 for the Shed rear sections, topping out at $199 (apparently a Tanglewood record) for the prime front sections. Lawn tickets for young people under 18 are $20.

There’s a maximum of four tickets per customer for that performance, said Aldrich. The limit was set by the Plant-Krauss tour management, Aldrich explained.

“They’re also requiring that all tickets be electronic, or mobile, for delivery several days before the show,” she noted. So, tickets can be ordered but won’t be printed and handed to purchasers at the box office window.

The reason is simple.

“That’s due to ticket scalpers," Aldrich said. "They want to put protections in place to make it harder for resellers to grab that inventory and resell it.”

With the exception of James Taylor’s July 3 and 4 shows, availability remains for the rest of the season — including the fast-selling Film Night with John Williams and David Newman — as well as for Yo-Yo Ma’s three appearances in late August and for other Popular Artists shows in late June.

Also on sale: Ozawa Hall concerts, including performances by the Tanglewood Music Center’s young players, and a robust lineup of Tanglewood Learning Center events at the Linde Center for Music & Learning, including a newly announced talk by Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart on July 6 at 1 p.m.

Aldrich said the opening of the Lenox box office has been planned for some time and was announced on Feb. 2. It’s not in response to ticket-scamming that snared well-known author Simon Winchester recently at a cost of $5,095.36 for four James Taylor tickets (face value $600).

She called him recently.

“He’s a lovely gentleman and didn’t want this to reflect poorly on the BSO or Tanglewood," Aldrich said. "He said it was his mistake and we talked about how it happened and what could be done to prevent that in the future.”

Credit card companies may refund scam overcharges, especially in Massachusetts where a state law prohibits tickets from being resold above face value.

Overall, Aldrich said, the BSO is considering “all avenues” to try to bar “dishonest practices that are taking place. Everything’s on the table.”