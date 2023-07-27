Howard Marshall is named as incoming principal for Kittredge Elementary School in Hinsdale

HINSDALE – Kittredge Elementary School has announced the hiring of its new principal, who previously worked in district leadership and as a teacher in the Pittsfield Public Schools.
Howard Marshall assumed leadership of the school, located at 80 Maple St. in Hinsdale, on July 1, according to a press release from the Central Berkshire Regional School District. He will succeed Kathy Buckley, who is retiring in August.
This will be Marshall’s first time as a principal, stepping into the role after serving as a professional learning coordinator for teaching and learning in the Pittsfield Public Schools. That role was a pandemic-related position that was developed to help support educators and families adjust to remote and hybrid learning. It was eventually adapted to also cover other types of education and support the district’s department of teaching and learning.
Prior to that, Marshall taught history and business courses at Pittsfield High School.
Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis said the district was looking forward to welcoming Marshall.
“Howard brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” she said in the release. “He will continue the community tradition of putting students first. Mr. Marshall is committed to ensuring that our schools are community hubs that prioritize family engagement and meeting the needs of the whole child.”
Marshall said that he “learned a great deal, worked closely with principals and assistant principals and had wonderful mentors and colleagues for the last twelve years,” in the Pittsfield Public Schools. He also said he was proud to be serving at Kittredge, which is the academic home of roughly 160 students from pre-K to 5th grade, mostly from Hinsdale and Peru.
In his first few weeks on the job, Marshall has spent his time revising the school’s handbook and safety plans and developing a daily schedule. He has also worked to align his vision for the school with district goals, and is working on setting the course for academics in the upcoming year.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall,” he said in the press release. “I was able to visit a couple of times in the spring, and the energy and love for the school that I saw was just wonderful.”