Hubbard Avenue railroad underpass reopens to traffic after a weekend run-in with a dump truck

PITTSFIELD — The railroad underpass on Hubbard Avenue reopened to traffic Tuesday, three days after being struck by a truck.
Crews from CSX Transportation repaired damage to the deck of the structure, allowing traffic to resume through Pittsfield's east side.
The city announced in a Facebook post just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that traffic could resume. Officials closed the road to traffic amid concerns about falling debris in the wake of Saturday's accident.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a dump truck struck the deck of the bridge, causing parts of the bridge to fall on the roadway. Video posted online of the moments just before the accident show the truck driving south on Hubbard Avenue with its dump raised to the sky.
The bridge was cleared for rail travel on Saturday by CSX. Commissioner Ricardo Morales said the rail company told him that it would divert and dispatch trains to close that section of rail for repairs.
The commissioner said the rail company told him it would be finished by Thursday at the latest. Repairs finished ahead of schedule.