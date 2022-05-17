<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hubbard Avenue railroad underpass reopens to traffic after a weekend run-in with a dump truck

Hubbard Ave bridge

Maintenance crews from CSX Transportation finished repairs to the Hubbard Avenue underpass ahead of schedule Tuesday, allowing the road to reopen to through traffic after a three-day closure.

PITTSFIELD — The railroad underpass on Hubbard Avenue reopened to traffic Tuesday, three days after being struck by a truck.

Crews from CSX Transportation repaired damage to the deck of the structure, allowing traffic to resume through Pittsfield's east side. 

The city announced in a Facebook post just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that traffic could resume. Officials closed the road to traffic amid concerns about falling debris in the wake of Saturday's accident.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a dump truck struck the deck of the bridge, causing parts of the bridge to fall on the roadway. Video posted online of the moments just before the accident show the truck driving south on Hubbard Avenue with its dump raised to the sky. 

The bridge was cleared for rail travel on Saturday by CSX. Commissioner Ricardo Morales said the rail company told him that it would divert and dispatch trains to close that section of rail for repairs.

The commissioner said the rail company told him it would be finished by Thursday at the latest. Repairs finished ahead of schedule.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Tags

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all