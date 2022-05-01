Hundreds of music enthusiasts gather in Dalton in search of classic vinyl records at first Central Berkshire Record Show

DALTON — Denise Sperling reminisced as she flipped through the albums one by one at the vendor table of Scott Burke from Troy, N.Y.
"This is very nostalgic, it reminds me of my youth," said the Brooklyn, N.Y.. native now living in Lanesborough.
Accompanied by her dog Presley, named after Elvis Presley because the canine was born in Memphis, Tenn., Sperling talked about her collection of LPs (long playing records for those too young to know).
"I have about a thousand albums, some I've had as I grew up, others are replacements. I got back into [vinyl] about 20 years ago as I've always had a turntable" she said. "People come over to listen, read the back of the album, they really get into it."
Sperling was among the hundreds of music enthusiasts on Sunday who picked through crates and cardboard boxes of vinyls at the first ever Central Berkshire Record Show.
Held in the historic Stationery Factory in the heart of this bucolic town, the show featured 22 vinyl record and CD vendors, three disc jockeys and a food truck serving up delicious meals.
Andrew Garcia, show organizer and owner of Berkshirecat Records in the factory, conceived of the event to cater to those who are looking for nostalgia.
“I wanted to create a premium record show experience where there would be hundreds of crates of vinyl records (45s and LPs), CDs, cassettes, and more, but also a place to sit down, have some food and drink and make a day of it," he said.
Garcia added it is hard to pinpoint the exploding popularity of vinyl records.
"For some, vinyl has never gone out of style. Those are the veteran diggers who love nothing more than spending hours combing through crates of vintage records. For others, their first experience with the medium was picking up a pop album at Target," he said.
According to the website lifeofvinyl.com, the demand for vinyl records has grown annually over the past 15 years and there are no signs of that growth stopping.
"As such, new artists are releasing records on vinyl thick and fast. Reissues of classic records and limited edition releases are also growing with demand," states the website.
Jim Maselli of Adams is on his second go around with classic records; his current collection is at 1,500.
"I sold all my vinyl in my younger days after CDs came out," said the Adams resident.
Maselli returned to vinyl when modern technology failed him.
"I had all my old songs on an old cell phone, but it died and I lost my music. I'll never do that again," he said.
Gena Johnson from Pittsfield added to her collection of 200 albums by buying eight more of various artists.
"Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, because he was a favorite of my grandfather and a favorite for generations in our family. And Joan Jett because who doesn't love rock 'n' roll," said Johnson.
The popularity of vinyl is also developing a younger demographic according to the vendors.
Mike Curtin from Queensbury, N.Y., near Glens Falls, N.Y., was offering 1,000 LPs for sale averaging $8 to $10 along with 1,500 CDs.
Curtin says the surge in vinyl began a few years ago and he has noticed more young people are buying.
"I think it's the whole hipster thing as you can do this cheap. We first noticed a popularity on the college campuses," he said.
One of the youngest patrons at the record show Eva DiSimoni from Pittsfield got her first ever turntable for Christmas.
The 13-year-old has started her vinyl collection with five albums that includes one of today's digital music stars.
"I got the Taylor Swift version of 'Fearless,'" she said.
As the popularity of vinyl keeps growing, so are the number of record shows, says David Marston of Manchester, N.H. He is a vendor at 20 to 30 shows a year, which is more in recent years but not as many as in the 1980s.
Marston's specialty is he sells only 45s and he brought 4,000 with him to Dalton, leaving the 30,000 in his personal collection at home.
Why only 45s?
"The record company can take more interest in two songs and give an artists who can't produce an album a chance to [release] their music," he said.
One of the DJ's on hand was playing only 45s, Pittsfield's DJ Pup Daddy, also known as Tim Dupree.
"I am the 45 guy. It's the purest sound I know," he said as he showed a reporter the tattoos on both upper arms that read "45 rpm."
Dupree swears by the longevity of vinyl over CDs.
"I have records as far back as from 1949 and I can still play them," he said.