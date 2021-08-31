PITTSFIELD — A public agency like the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission must make sure it is spending money wisely. Thank you, state procurement law.

This year, that meant launching a hunt for a new home for the commission, which operates from space on the second floor of 1 Fenn St., a stone’s throw from Pittsfield City Hall.

Its search for three- to five-year leases brought five proposals, all of which offer a peek inside pricing for the city’s downtown commercial real estate market.

“We got some good bids,” said Thomas Matuszko, the commission’s executive director.

In the end, the commission, which advises communities across Berkshire County, opted to stay put in Suite 201.

In a nutshell, here are the pitches and prices the commission received to its request for proposals. [Read to the end if you want that know what the commission’s specific space needs entailed.]

– 703 West Housatonic St. This proposal, from Alnasco / Steel Realty Inc., offered Suite 1E in its building at a place with “ample parking” on Route 20. The office space would be built out for the commission, according to Managing Director Dylan Nash, with new flooring and other modifications that would be paid by the tenant, and cost $207,000. Tenants in the building share a basketball court, garden and picnic area. A solar field provides 90 percent of power used by tenants.

Square feet offered: 5,946

Cost per square foot: $16

Average yearly cost for a three-year lease: $167,373 (includes $72,237 of the tenant’s buildout expense)

– 100 North St. This proposal was one of three from CT Management Group LLC. It offered the entire third floor, provided that it could relocate several tenants already there, with a shared conference room elsewhere in the building. The building is owned by Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust.

Square feet offered: 5,900

Cost per square foot: $28

Average yearly cost for a three-year lease: $165,200

– 75 South Church St. CT Management Group offered to subdivide 15,000 square feet of space on the third floor of Building 12 at the Clock Tower Business Center. The design would leave room for expansion, or the addition of other tenants on the floor, according to a proposal from David G. Carver, a partner with CT Management Group. The location includes parking in a large lot and access to a co-working center on the sixth floor of Building 12. The area offers an outdoor plaza and on-site deli. Building 12 is the large structure that runs east-west on the site near the front walkway (and is also home to The Berkshire Eagle.)

Square feet offered: 5,900

Cost per square foot: $28

Average yearly cost for a three-year lease: $165,200

– 75 South Church St. In the third offer from CT Management Group, this pitch would involve space on the third floor of Building 5, with additional room available in the complex to reach the space needed by the commission. Building 5 extends to the rear of the complex, behind the lobby. The complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is owned by Clock Tower, Partners, LLC.

Square feet offered: 5,800

Cost per square foot: $28

Average yearly cost for a three-year lease: $162,400

– 1 Fenn St. The favored bid, from The Cooper Center, offered the commission a bit more space for a cost dramatically below that of the four other proposals received — but still substantially more than what the commission is now paying. The center’s pitch, from manager Jodi Tartell, said the group would pay to remove a wall and alter a floor plan to provide more room — 5,965 square feet, up from 5,135. The bid was the only one that did not cover utilities; they are priced, at 1 Fenn St., based on square footage of the leased space.

Square feet offered: 5,965

Cost per square foot: $13.79

Average yearly cost for a three-year lease: $79,894

In its bid documents, the commission said it needed 13 offices, 14 large cubicle spaces, seven regular cubicle spaces, two conference rooms, a reception area and a kitchenette, among other things. The space needed to be ready to occupy by Nov. 1 and bidders were asked to provide pricing for three-, four- or five-year leases.

The commission said it preferred space within one mile of Park Square that was convenient to bus routes. The 703 West Housatonic St. proposal was in the only one not to meet the distance request. It is two miles southwest of the square.

In a briefing to his board, Matuszko said the current location was chosen for a renewed lease based both on price and its ability to satisfy requests in the bid proposal.

The commission had been paying $4,557 a month for its current space, or $54,684 a year. The proposal from The Cooper Center increases that cost by 46 percent to a yearly average (over three years) to $79,894, according to bid documents summarized by the commission. The new lease includes an additional 830 square feet of space.