Intruder leaves note at Pittsfield High School, prompting brief 'hold in passing'

PITTSFIELD — An apparent intrusion Tuesday afternoon at Pittsfield High School prompted a brief “hold in passing” Wednesday morning after a staff member found a cryptic note left by the intruder.
“To the person reading this, you have a neat school. - Someone who snuck in,” read the note, which was found about 7:45 a.m. in the cafeteria, according to a letter to the school community from Principal Maggie Esko.
By reviewing surveillance video footage, officials were able to determine when and where the person, who was wearing red shorts and a blue Superman shirt, entered and exited the school, she said. The note was left at 3:15 p.m.
After collaborating with Pittsfield Police and the district’s emergency and safety coordinator, and scanning the "cameras and the current state of the building, [officials] determined that the building was not at risk and no threat had been made,” Esko wrote.
The hold in passing was lifted about 8:20 a.m., and officials “increased supervision of all exterior and interior doors, the cafeteria and hallways,” she wrote.
She asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pittsfield Police Department, which shared photos of the intruder on its Facebook page asking for help identifying the person.
"If you know the person, please contact PPD at 413-448-9700, or send a private message to the PPD Facebook page," the post read.
Police said they received a number of tips throughout the day Wednesday, and the investigation is ongoing.