Jace Coco's first U-14 fall baseball game made family history: It was played on a field named for his great-grandfather

LENOX — Not every 12-year-old Berkshire County ballplayer takes a personal interest in the local baseball exploits of 77 years ago.
Jace Coco is different — and not just because at 12 he already towers over some of his 14-year-old teammates. He's inspired by the legacy of a relative he never met, but whom he knows from stories and news clippings.
So when Coco ran out to right field at Bob Sullivan Memorial Field for a youth baseball game on Thursday, he was also living out a dream — playing for the first time on a field named for his late great-grandfather.
“He asked me ‘Do you think I will ever play on this field?'” his grandfather, former Lenox Memorial High School coach Michael Sullivan, said Thursday. “We used to go down and have catches. He told me ‘Grandpa, I love playing on this field.’”
Coco started in right field and batted third for the Berkshire Reign U-14 travel team. They hosted a team from Rip City Academy, in the first game of the youth fall baseball season.
The occasion turned an unseasonably warm “fall ball” game into a celebration for the Sullivan family. Coco’s grandparents, Michael and Kerry Sullivan, his uncle, Mike Sullivan, his mother, Kelly Sullivan, and his younger brother, Carmello, 10, were all on hand and cheered when Coco and his teammates took the field.
While Coco was born a few years after Bob Sullivan died in 2008, he knows the family legacy, thanks to his grandfather's stories and newspaper clippings of games long ago. He’s aware that his great-grandfather was a feared hitter who was signed by the Cincinnati Reds organization and played in the minor leagues until deciding to give up the game to support his family.
“I’m excited to be playing on my great grandpa’s field. I’m hoping it's going to be a great experience” Coco said before gametime. He said he’d do his best to “calm down and focus” given the excitement.
Michael Sullivan, who threw out the first pitch when the field was dedicated to his father in 2011, says he's never missed one of his grandson's games.
“It’s hard to be interested in your great grandpa and what he did. But when [Jace] reads the articles, he can’t believe it,” he said. “I couldn't believe how excited he was to go to the field and take a picture on it.”
Mike Sullivan, who is Coco's uncle, remembers Bob Sullivan, his grandfather, as a dedicated fan of the game. "He'd be thrilled with this," he said of the generational milestone unfolding on the field.
"We're a close-knit family. We talk about Bob all the time. He lived with us, and Kelly was very close to her grandpa. So Jace has grown up around it," Coco's grandmother, Kerry Sullivan, said.
"Michael knows a lot about baseball and he will tell Jace things," she said. "They talk after the games they talk before the games. He coached him in T-ball — they have been doing that forever."
Asked about his favorite ball players, Coco cited his grandfather and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. “I just like how he plays … hard-working,” he said.
It was an historic moment for Reign coach Kris Ireland, too. “As much coaching as I've done, I’ve never come across a player being able to play on a field named for his ancestor,” he said.
Coco just started seventh grade at Herberg Middle School. His current ambition to become a personal trainer.
“Baseball’s pretty big in my family,” said Kelly Sullivan, his mother, noting that her grandfather, father and brother all played in Lenox. “It means a lot to Jace to be able to play on this field.”
She said her son has been playing ball “since he was two years old in the backyard hitting whiffle balls over the neighbor’s fence.” She said local baseball coach Drew Pearce has played a big role in helping him grow as a player.
She also acknowledged it was going to be a memorable moment.
“I’m getting emotional just even talking about it,” she said earlier Thursday, the power of those feelings evident over the phone. “I was really close with my grandfather, and I know he is really proud of him. It’s a special, special moment for sure.”
According to Eagle files, Bob Sullivan was a key member of the 1946 Lenox Memorial High School baseball team that won the Berkshire County championship. In an era when the region had more high schools and some stiff competition, he led the county in batting average and home runs.
Bob Sullivan also served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and worked for General Electric’s Ordnance division in personnel, Mike Sullivan said.