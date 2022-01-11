Now, it's time for the weather. We turn to Jacob Klein, 14, of Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Good news. If you’ve grown weary of the full-throated, Zeus-sounding weather pronouncements of radio and television, you now have an alternative: a local boy whose sweet, precise diction says “bundle up” and “cheers” as it doggedly navigates through a mouth temporarily cluttered by braces.
Will there be hail heading our way? Will it be the size of mothballs or softballs?
Meet Jacob Klein, 14, founder and CEO of berkshireweather.com. The self-described “weather warlock” is the new voice of climate conditions and forecasting on WTBR (89.7-FM). He has become a go-to source for the Pittsfield Police Department and Pittsfield Public Schools.
Weather has been his primary focus ever since that day a few years ago when lightning struck his backyard and torched a tree, just like that.
You want his business card? Here, take one. And again, that’s berkshireweather.com.
Jacob’s base of operations is this home here on Mountain Drive, the one he shares with his parents, Lawrence and Sarah, and his sister, Kaetah, 11.
This past week, Jacob held court in his yard and explained it all — his passion for weather, the new radio gig and website, everything (plus, why “Star Wars” is superior to “Star Trek”).
He was wearing short pants and saying he wasn’t chilly, even though the temperature was 29 degrees and snow was knocking on the western doorway of Pittsfield State Forest.
Just a few yards away from a swingset he has outgrown, his father did him the favor last year of plugging a pressure-treated post into the ground that now supports a small weather station that Jacob is enamored of.
He received the weather station for free. How? Well, he didn’t have the money to purchase one. They retail at about $180. And since he already had done so much weather-related research and was certain he could serve his community if he had one, he introduced himself to the manufacturer of the unit by means of a letter. After a FaceTime conversation with one of the company’s officers, a box arrived at his door.
“You can measure the wind, temperature, humidity, rainfall, UV rays, all kinds of things with it,” Jacob said. “Am I missing anything? Because there’s a lot. Oh, it measures atmospheric pressure.”
The wireless unit sends the data to a console set up in his bedroom. Jacob, with bed head, begins his day at 6 a.m., studying the weather and making forecasts. His website went live last August. He updates it daily. His twice-daily radio reports began this past fall.
“He’s doing all this on his own,” said his father, an administrator at The Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y. “Every day, he gets up and gets to it. Yeah, I think it’s amazing.”
“I do have something interesting to tell you,” Jacob said. “Sometime during the COVID lockdown, I thought maybe I should find some extracurricular fun, and I took an online course from Harvard University and I got 98 out of 100 on it, and the course was made for adults.”
It was a meteorology course. But, you knew that. And he wasn’t bragging. Like wind speed and temperature, acing a Harvard meteorology course is simply a crucial data point in the 14-year-old’s life.
He squints as he thinks back to long ago. Yes, he recalls, he always has been interested in weather, particularly severe weather: tornadoes, hurricanes, lightning.
“But, one day, my parents were away on a trip and my grandparents were here,” he said. “We had a big thunderstorm, and lighting hit the tree. The top of the tree exploded, and the rest of it caught fire, and I was watching it, and, like, ‘The tree is on fire! The tree is on fire!’ Everyone thought I was making a joke. And then, from that point on, I saw how dangerous weather could be. But, it also sparked my interest in learning more, which I did.”
He began to report the weather to his family, drawing upon online sources. Then, with the weather station twirling out his bedroom window, he knew it was time to report the weather to the local community.
“Just one day I woke up and I wanted to be a meteorologist,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.” Plus, he said, the weather is changing. Weather events are getting more extreme.
“I want to help the community know about the weather and stay safe,” he said.
In 1776, Thomas Jefferson first began to recruit volunteer weather observers. To this day, despite the billions of dollars spent on Doppler radar, remote satellite sensing equipment and whatnot, meteorologists continue to rely on the data from volunteer weather observers, such as Jacob, a trained Skywarn Weather Spotter for the National Weather Service.
Let it be known that Jacob intends on someday being the director of the National Weather Service.
Sure, he’s writing a play on Ulysses S. Grant. Sure, he already has written a 116-page book with a superhero theme. And, yes, he’s diligently undertaking his studies as an eighth grader (he has earned high honors). But, Jacob forecasts sunny skies in a career in meteorology. He’s well on his way.
Bob Heck, WTBR’s coordinator of advancement and community production, said he first learned about Jacob last fall, from Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis, who had highlighted Jacob’s website in a newsletter sent to the school community.
“We have been trying to figure out a way to have a local meteorologist for a while,” Heck said, “and so we immediately moved forward in trying to get Jacob on the air.”
“I didn’t think I’d get a radio gig for years,” Jacob said. “It’s so exciting.”
He begins his twice-daily reports with a “Greetings” and ends with, “I’m Jacob Klein for WTBR, and I hope you all have an amazing day. Cheers, everyone!”
“His forecasts are really good,” Heck said. “The community wants to hear him, and he’s been a great addition to the station.”
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn highlighted Jacob in November, during an episode of his weekly radio show, “On Patrol with the PPD.”
“I’m serious, people,” Wynn told his listeners. “Think about public safety, public services. We need accurate weather reports. So, I want to recruit this young man. If we’ve got a critical incident, and I need to know wind direction and wind speed and dew point, I’m calling that kid. So, we’ll have to look to reach out for him to see what we have to do. Put him on retainer.”
Not soon after that, Jacob just had finished his schoolwork when he was handed the telephone. Chief Wynn was on the line.
“The chief of police!” Jacob said, in recalling that moment. “I’m, ‘Whoa, whoa, the chief of police! He’s calling me!’”
Jacob now makes it a point to notify the chief when harsh weather is on the horizon — what he can expect and when.
Question: Does Jacob have a favorite weather condition?
“It is a hard question,” he said, “but I would have to say a snowstorm. I love to go sledding and have snowball fights. I also like to watch the snow slowly accumulate on my back deck.”
Jacob, himself, has a question: “Which one do you like more: ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Star Trek’?”
Let the record show that “Star Wars” is the correct answer in the home of Jacob Klein.
Looking past an upcoming snowstorm — years ahead, in fact — Jacob envisions attending the State University of New York at Albany.
“The National Weather Service is located inside the college,” he said, “so then I can go to my classes and, hopefully, I can intern with them, and so it’s all right there.”
He hastened to add, “And it’s close to home!”