PITTSFIELD — Just weeks after celebrating the reopening of its remodeled second floor, the leader of the Berkshire Museum has departed.

The museum announced Monday morning that Jeff Rodgers left Friday as executive director. The museum’s statement did not explain the reason for Rodgers’s exit, after roughly two and a half years, or what he plans to do next.

Berkshire Museum names new executive director PITTSFIELD — After a four-month search, a new executive director has been hired to take the reins at the Berkshire Museum.

A phone message left Monday morning for Rodgers was not immediately returned.

The museum said it plans a national search for a new leader. In the meantime, three employees will be in charge: Hilary Dunne Ferrone, the chief engagement officer; Craig Langlois, the chief experience officer; and Miriam Kronberg, the chief operating officer.

Rodgers joined the museum in April 2019, the first permanent executive director after Van Shields.

Ethan Klepetar, president of the museum’s board, said in the statement that Rodgers brought a “steady, thoughtful” approach as executive director and “set the organization on a path to a brighter future.”

In his own statement, Rodgers said he believes the museum has made “tremendous progress.”

“We are financially secure, deferred maintenance issues have been addressed, and we have just celebrated the re-opening of our second-floor galleries and learning spaces after extensive renovations,” he said in the statement.

The museum fully reopened in August after roughly $3.5 million in renovations, using money from the proceeds of its controversial 2018 sale of art.

This story will be updated.