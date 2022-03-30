Jennifer Trainer Thompson stepping down as Hancock Shaker Village director/CEO in July

PITTSFIELD — After six years as director and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village, Jennifer Trainer Thompson will step down from her post in July.
“I have had the time of my life feeling the spirit of this place, responding to it, being nourished by it and all those who support the Village,” said Thompson in a news release on Wednesday. “It’s been thrilling to lead the organization to grow and thrive, even during challenging times. Today Hancock Shaker Village is in great shape — financially, organizationally, and programmatically. Indeed, it is partly due to this success that it feels like the right time for me to leave."
Thompson, according to the news release sent out by the Hancock Shaker Village board of trustees, is stepping down to "work on creative projects." The release did not specify what those projects were. Thompson is collaborating with artist James Turrell on a catalogue for "Lapsed Quaker Ware," his exhibition at the Village and at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
A search for Thompson's successor will begin in the coming months. Thompson will stay on as a special counsel to the board of trustees "shepherd some specific projects" and "to help the new person transition into their role," Carolyn McDaniel, director of communications and marketing, said in an email response to The Eagle.
“This news is indeed bittersweet. We are truly grateful for the talent, energy and creativity that Jennifer has brought to the Village during her remarkable tenure, and we are sorry to see her leave," Diane Eshleman, board of trustees chairwoman, said in the news release. "That said, we are happy for her and the opportunity this presents for her to engage in other creative pursuits
"Jennifer is a phenomenally talented woman who will leave a legacy of accomplishments that have added new vibrancy and a fun, contemporary spin to our programming, all while respecting the heritage of the Shakers and the custodial responsibility we have for this beloved historic site.”
Thompson, who stepped into the role of director and CEO in December 2016 — taking over from Linda M. Steigleder, who left after five years at the helm — said her time at Hancock Shaker Village has been inspirational.
"I have been blessed to have the opportunity to steward this organization — one of the oldest in the Berkshires — and it has ignited a desire to follow a path that is creatively based," she said in the release. "When a newspaper wrote last year that I was a ‘filmmaker, journalist, and museum professional’ it startled me — I’d never shuffled it in that order. But I have always been interested in bringing stories to life, through exhibitions, writing, and recently filmmaking, and, after 34 years in the museum business, the time has presented itself to continue in that creative thread.”
Under Thompson's leadership, the Village has featured exhibitions that view the Shakers through a contemporary lens. Artists who have had exhibitions or site-specific installations at Hancock Shaker Village include Turrell, Maya Lin, Thomas Barger, Jenny Holzer, Don Gummer, Barbara Ernst Prey, Stephen Hannock, and Abelardo Morel.
One of her first decisions as director was to turn the 1910 Barn hayloft into a concert venue, which led to performances by both well-known and rising stars, including Natalie Merchant, Autumn Defense, Dom Flemons, Anjimile, Yo-Yo Ma, and The Knights.
Thompson also initiated a dinner series, Food for Thought, with guest authors ranging from former Gov. Deval Patrick to environmentalist Elizabeth Kolbert to Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.
Thompson also curated several important exhibitions, including Climbing the Holy Hill, which wove together the work of performing artists Brad Wells, Rhiannon Giddens, Our Native Daughters, and Roomful of Teeth, as well as visual artist Allison Smith into an immersive sound art piece experienced while walking up Shaker Mountain.
Working with staff, the long-forgotten trail and South Family site were opened for the first time in museum history, part of a strategic plan to activate more of the 750-acre campus, which includes 20 buildings, forests with trails, and pastures.
Preservation work during Thompson's tenure includes the renovation of the Trustees’ Office and Store into artist and intern housing in 2020; he restoration of two 19th-century wooden silos, repair of the Dairy El and foundation of the historic 1826 Round Stone Barn, as well as upgrades to heating, electrical, and plumbing systems in the Trustees’ Office.