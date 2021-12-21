Revitalized Jingle Bell Run raises $1,100 for The Eagle Santa Fund

PITTSFIELD — After a year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Berkshire Running Center's MountainOne Jingle Bell Run returned recently and raised $1,100 for The Eagle Santa Fund.

Fifty to 60 runners ran a 2-mile loop in downtown Pittsfield on Dec. 11, according to Kent Lemme, who, with his wife, Shiobbean, own and operate the center.

"I wore my Santa suit, and many others wore great costumes," Lemme said of his participation in the run.

The event, sponsored by MountainOne, was held in cold, wet conditions.

"It's amazing we had such a nice turnout. This gave everyone a chance to do something nice for the holidays," Shiobbean said.

The Eagle Santa Fund — it's the Berkshires' longest-running holiday charity — almost has reached its goal of $45,000; the latest tally is $43,600.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, the philanthropic effort netted over $55,000.

The Eagle Santa Fund, in its 93rd year, is a nonprofit corporation that distributes holiday gift certificates redeemable at Walmart, allowing families to choose gifts for their children ages 3 to 11. Children 2 or younger receive a gift chosen by the fund.

The majority of the fund’s donations come from individuals, with a number of contributions courtesy of special fundraisers, such as Jay Porter and his grandchildren’s roadside produce stand in Pittsfield.

Donations can be mailed to The Eagle Santa Fund, 75 S. Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201, or dropped off at The Eagle office.

Contributions can be listed in the donor’s name, in memory of loved ones or anonymously. Donors and their contributions will be listed in The Eagle, unless otherwise noted.