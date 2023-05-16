John Cicchetti lived 'a quiet life,' but made a big impact on the Dalton community and the students he taught

DALTON — John Cicchetti was a “very gentle, sweet kind of guy” to his family. He was known by his students for his encouragement and his ability to bring people out of their shells. His colleagues knew him as a staunch advocate and constant source of advice.
But Cicchetti was also known for his sense of humor — a bit of levity that he shared with generations of students.
“He had a big, booming laugh,” said Aaron Robb, principal at Wahconah Regional High School, who has known Cicchetti for nearly 35 years. He had him as an English teacher when he was a student at Wahconah, then worked alongside him as an educator himself. “Like one of those laughs that starts with sucking all the air out of the room … you don’t have a sense of humor if you didn’t laugh along with Mr. Cicchetti.”
Cicchetti died on Saturday at the age of 85. He succumbed to injuries he sustained in a car crash on May 7, when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver who swerved into oncoming traffic. His death has come as a shock to many in the Dalton community, many of who were once students of his over the decades.
Annmarie Cicchetti, his wife of 62 years, said that Dalton was home for him and his family. They raised four children there — John Cicchetti Jr., Christopher, Eric and Sharon. Cicchetti was an educator at Wahconah Regional High School for 36 years, from 1964 to 2000. He was also an adjunct professor at Berkshire Community College until 2013. He taught English literature and drama classes primarily.
Every day, John and Annmarie would go for a walk around town in Dalton. As they walked, strolling as they usually would on Main Street, they’d often run into former students of his. John didn’t always remember names, but always knew a face, she said.
“He always enjoyed seeing people who he had as students and watching them grow and meeting their next generation,” Annmarie said. “It was good for him.”
Cicchetti’s English literature classes often left an impression on students, Robb said. He recalls students reenacting scenes from “Macbeth” in class, but more than the lessons themselves, he remembers the way they were taught. In his class, students had to “dig into their intellect,” he said.
“I think he could have done a masterclass on questioning students,” Robb said. “He just had this way of making us feel like we were taking control of the conversation — while at the same time, he had complete control — and pushed us to think … he really pushed us to think deeply and critically.”
That’s how Kaylee Seebach remembers her freshman year English literature class with Cicchetti at Berkshire Community College, too. Seebach said while English wasn’t always her favorite subject, his class was the one she looked forward to most at the college. She recalls that through breakout groups and activities, Cicchetti built a community in the classroom.
At a school of mostly commuter students, she felt like it stood out.
“It was more about the face-to-face time and getting to know people,” Seebach said.
Seebach recalls that many of the essays Cicchetti assigned were about personal topics — things they were interested in and cared about. She recalls one student sharing an essay about his love of music. He had a personable side that got students interested.
“I think he was able to coax the interest out of students,” Seebach said.
Annmarie said many of his students remembered him fondly, partly because of the guidance he gave them and partly because of his demeanor.
“He just would encourage people to go in the directions they were enjoying,” Annmarie said. “He encouraged them to read, think and write. And I think that he was always very kind.”
During his tenure, Cicchetti also served as president of the Central Berkshires Teachers Association. Robb praised his leadership during the implementation of the state’s Education Reform Act of 1993, which drastically changed the way schools functioned in the Commonwealth.
Robb said Cicchetti also knew when to agitate the people he was negotiating with. His wife Annmarie remembers it the same — he “wasn’t always so gentle” with them. But he spent countless hours working to try to advocate for educators.
“He wanted teachers to be treated fairly,” Annmarie said. “And to be paid more than they were.”
The family plans to establish a scholarship in his name, she said.
When he wasn’t teaching, John could be found enjoying Dunkin Donuts and chatting with people. His influence is still felt in the people he taught — including those who became teachers themselves, Robb said.
“We lived a quiet lifestyle,” Annmarie said. “And we were happy.”