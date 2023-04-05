John Krol reenters Pittsfield politics with a mayoral bid he hopes will 'reignite the city'

PITTSFIELD — In a packed and toasty room at the Italian-American Club on Tuesday night, John Krol promised that his return to Pittsfield politics would “reignite the city.”

It was a call that got the crowd of approximately 200 to their feet. Between blue and white balloons and twinkling lights draped around the club’s dining hall, supporters cheered Krol on as he launched into a speech full of promises to Pittsfield residents.

Krol, a former vice president of the Pittsfield City Council, is one of two candidates who have announced their intentions to run for the mayor’s office and taken out nomination papers with the city clerk’s office. Council President Peter Marchetti held his own campaign kickoff event Monday night at the Berkshire Hills Country Club.

Neither candidate is a stranger to these kinds of municipal races. This is Marchetti’s second run at the mayor’s office, and Krol has run in many of his own campaigns during a decade serving on the City Council as a Ward 6 councilor.

Krol’s supporters spoke more about his past than the candidate did Tuesday night. Krol was introduced to the crowd by Mary McGinnis, the founder of First Fridays ArtsWalk and owner of Mary’s Carrot Cakes, and the Rev. Nakeida Bethel-Smith, pastor of the Hood Shaw Memorial AME Zion Church in Providence, R.I.

McGinnis said Krol was an early advocate for the First Fridays program and helped fundraise to keep the project growing. Bethel-Smith, who was raised in Pittsfield, said Krol was a constant fixture in Ward 6 before, during and after his campaigns.

Bethel-Smith said that during Krol’s earlier campaigns and his terms and office she got to see “his compassion [and] his consideration for the people.”

She said she believes Krol is going to “reignite the passion” in Pittsfield.

“It’s not that Pittsfield lost its fire; it just got a little dim,” Bethel-Smith said. “It takes a firestarter, somebody that’s committed, somebody that says I’m going to challenge the community to do something different — he’s not going to come in and have business as usual.”

In Krol’s address to the crowd, he committed to many changes in the way the city conducts business, education and promotes itself.

His first promise: to be the most accessible mayor in the history of Pittsfield. Krol said bringing people into the mayor’s office will be accomplished by changes big and small. He committed to opening all four entrances to City Hall, having a person answer every resident that calls into the mayor’s office and having an “open door policy” with constituents.

Krol said a major focus of his tenure would be to start “a second revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.” He said he’ll bring police foot patrols back to the “front doorstep” of the city. Krol, who runs his own business from an office downtown, said that he’d work on the internal permitting processes in City Hall to remove roadblocks to greater business investment in Pittsfield.

A sizeable part of Krol’s speech was dedicated to education.

Krol’s wife, Cara, is a teacher at Reid Middle School, and his four children attend schools within the Pittsfield Public Schools district. He said seeing the education system through their eyes has given him an important sense of the urgency of supporting educators and families. He said he had a “vision that the Pittsfield Public Schools can be the schools of choice in the Berkshires.”

Krol’s campaign kickoff attracted an audience familiar with the kind of strength it takes to make big change in Pittsfield.

Among the audience were Councilors Ken Warren, Dina Lampiasi and Patrick Kavey; Board of Health member Brad Gordon, School Committee member Vicky Smith; Pittsfield Federation of School Employees President Sandra Amburn; former City Council President and mayoral candidate Melissa Mazzeo; and former City Councilor Mike Ward.

Krol’s campaign reported having $6,343 on hand to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance as of the end of March.

Before closing out the evening he said he’s looking forward to fighting for his “family,” his “community,” and for “what is right.”