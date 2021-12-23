Josh Lang gave up public service for a spell. He's back, and settling in as Lanesborough's new town administrator

LANESBOROUGH — Public service is in Josh Lang's blood. And that should serve the western Pennsylvania native well as he settles in as town administrator.
But, it took a brief time away from such service for Lang to realize he missed working in local government. And that's when he jumped at the chance to become Lanesborough's next town administrator.
"From serving in the military to serving veterans, my passion has always been to help others," Lang said in a recent interview from his Town Hall office. "I love to be involved in growing organizations, and I have a lot of work ahead of me to grow Lanesborough."
From 2016 to 2021, Lang was chairman of the Bedford County Board of Commissioners in Pennsylvania, overseeing the day-to-day operations of 258 employees in a county of more than 48,000 residents. After five years in that role, he took a position with a health care facility in February, only to find that he missed local government work.
That's when Lang jumped at the chance to become Lanesborough's next town administrator. He answered the help wanted ad, submitted his application and resume, and ended up being the only finalist interviewed.
Select Board members liked what they saw and heard, hiring him with a three-year contract at an $80,000 annual salary. He started Dec. 15.
Lang says he is back in his comfort zone of public service.
Preparing the fiscal 2023 town budget — it's due by July 1 — and helping guide the town to building a new police station are among his immediate priorities. Long term, the town is faced with finding someone who can redevelop the nearly vacant Berkshire Mall.
Lang's helping to manage a $20 million budget was a model in the Keystone State, as Bedford County time and again has had the lowest tax rate in Pennsylvania, Lang said.
He said he was involved significantly in the budget process, helped oversee a number of grants secured by the county, and developed a "thick skin" when he and county commissioners took heat for budget cutbacks.
Lang said he plans to review the current Lanesborough budget of $10.1 million — more than half of that is earmarked for public education — to see if savings are possible. He also plans to get a handle on what makes Lanesborough town government and its citizenry tick.
"I want to do an organizational review, which involves discussions with department heads and employees," he said. "I also want to use feedback tools to gauge the community."
New police station
The current hot topic in town is a location for, and the size of, a police station the municipality needs and can afford. Lang realizes that cost and location are issues, and he plans to meet with the architect, along with key town officials, regarding the station.
"There's concern from a cleanliness point of view with the current building, and we need to provide an environment for an effective Police Department," Lang said.
After public backlash to a $4.3 million price tag to build a new police headquarters on town land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park, the Select Board has pulled the project from consideration. The board has directed the architect to draw up a police station that still meets the needs of the police force and can go where the current station is situated — almost across from Town Hall.
Lang, a 34-year-old native of western Pennsylvania, served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan, defending America from terrorism. Returning home, he attended Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, earning a degree in political science and working as an advocate for student veterans.
Lang's personal life also is undergoing a change — he and his fiancee will be getting married in July. He looks forward to starting a new life in the Berkshires and taking advantage of all that the area has to offer outdoors.
"I'll love it when it gets warmer so I can go fishing at Pontoosuc Lake," he said. "I want to connect with the locals to find the best spots."