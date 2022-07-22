Family and friends mourn Joshua Rodriguez, a gentle soul who took care of others

PITTSFIELD — Joshua Rodriguez wanted to be an artist and to write books, family and friends say.

Today, they are mourning what the 19-year-old did not live to achieve and experience. He died by apparent suicide this week in Pittsfield in the depths of a personal crisis related in part to poor health.

On Sunday, people will gather from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home in Pittsfield. A prayer service will take place Monday at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

On Friday morning, a memorial continued to grow in his honor alongside Silver Lake in downtown Pittsfield. Rodriguez was found dead in the lake on Wednesday, after a two-day search.

Natalie Mendez, 17, a childhood friend, comes to the memorial site to visit frequently, as she lives nearby.

“I never thought I would lose someone that close that early,” she said. They would play video games together, Mendez said. And joke around and laugh.

He was a good friend, she says.

Rodriguez was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and spent most of his childhood there. He came to Pittsfield at the age of 9 with his younger brother, Michael, to live with his grand-aunt, Ganitza Williams, because “things didn’t go well” with his mother, according to Williams. A year later, his brother was adopted by another family, leaving Joshua alone.

Williams said that Joshua was happiest when he was with his brother. “One year, during Michael’s birthday, they had a blast in the swimming pool, jumping in,” she said.

Rodriguez’ family says he suffered from chronic health conditions, which had come, recently, to exacerbate his mental distress.

On July 13, Rodriguez, who had graduated from high school in 2021, called his aunt, asking her to pick him up from Silver Lake. Rodriguez had grown to be close to her, and opened up about his personal crisis. A day later, Rodriguez called one of his best friends, Patrick Reu.

Erica Reu, Patrick’s mom, said the two young men were like “peas in the pod,” and were always there for each other, especially in difficult times.

That day, Rodriguez had called to say goodbye. Patrick Reu talked him out of harming himself and convinced him to seek help.

Not long after, on July 15, Rodriguez was admitted to the Berkshire Medical Center for a weekend stay. He was released on Monday and taken home by Williams.

A few hours later, he asked his aunt for a hug, Williams recalled. “I was hugging him and I put my hand on his heart, I could hear it racing. He then asked me if I could pray for him,” she said. “Joshua, if God gives you 30 years, take them. If God gives you 50 years, take them. If God gives you 80 years, take them.”

A few hours later, he went missing.

A family member said he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and was fearful that he would never get better.

As of Tuesday, during the search, they worried that he’d gone for a long time without needed medication.

Family members began searching for him — and that search quickly focused on Silver Lake, after Williams found some of his belongings by the lake.

Today, the memorial in his honor includes a photograph of him, a teddy bear, a basketball signed with messages from people who are grieving his loss, flowers and candles.

Williams said that since losing Rodriguez, she has had more support from the community than she ever imagined.

“The city came and helped me search for Joshua less than 24 hours [after his disappearance]. The mayor came to check on me. I’m so thankful for that, that’s amazing. I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.

Erica Reu said that she was worried for her son, who “had shut down” and did not want to talk.

Reu emphasized that “If you’re thinking of harming yourself, talk to someone, dial 988,” she said. “Mental health is so important, people shouldn’t criticize others because they’re seeking help.”

On Monday, members of Rodriguez’ family plan to show some of his drawings during the service. They will speak of his kindness, and his charisma. And of the young man they loved, and now recall as a gentle soul who took care of others.