Grieving mother's claim that one cop protected another in Dalton survives an early court challenge

DALTON — A mother’s claim that a Dalton police officer chose on a fateful night to protect a fellow cop – rather than check on her daughter’s safety – will proceed to trial.

A U.S. District Court judge last week denied an attempt by former officer John Marley to dismiss the claim, in a civil lawsuit, that he failed to provide Sherilyn Hayes with equal protection under the law, as guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment, on the night a neighbor told police the young woman spoke of harming herself.

Quote “Plaintiff has adequately alleged that [John] Marley withheld assistance from Sherilyn [Hayes] to avoid negatively impacting the career of a fellow police officer. Such a motive has been found sufficient to support a viable equal protection claim.” Judge Katherine A. Robertson

The ruling came Thursday after Judge Katherine A. Robertson took three months to consider motions and arguments in the case, which concerns how police handled an emergency call in late 2019.

Robertson allowed several motions by lawyers for multiple defendants to strike elements of the lawsuit, brought by Patricia Hayes on May 7, 2021.

Hayes’ daughter, Sherilyn, was found dead in her North Street apartment in Dalton at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019, 44 minutes after the first call about her safety came in to a Dalton police dispatcher. Despite that call, officers did not enter her apartment.

Revelations about police conduct that night led Dalton officials within months to remove both Marley and the chief at the time, Jeffrey E. Coe. Marley's attorneys have claimed he was scapegoated in a "sham" investigation arranged by the town.

The judge’s decisions narrow the focus of the lawsuit, which also names as defendants the town of Dalton; Coe; dispatcher Frank M. Speth, III; officer Dylan Bencivenga; the town of Peru; and Kyle Nutting, a police officer in Peru who lived with Sherilyn Hayes.

Robertson granted a defense motion to dismiss the case against Peru, as well as claims against Nutting in his capacity as a Peru officer. Only Dalton remains as a municipality in the action.

The judge also allowed motions from Marley’s lawyer, Alexandra Milan Gill, to dismiss claims that the officer engaged in a conspiracy to delay responding to the woman’s apartment, after a neighbor became concerned about her safety and called police. The neighbor, a friend of Nutting, had been told Hayes spoke of killing herself after an argument with Nutting.

In a 30-page ruling, Robertson said the plaintiff “has adequately alleged that Marley acted with discriminatory intent by withholding assistance from Sherilyn when he would have responded appropriately to a call for assistance for a similarly situated individual who was not involved in a domestic confrontation with a police officer.”

That and other decisions announced by the judge are procedural and do not affix blame. The lawsuit seeks damages of up to $3.7 million.

When evaluating a motion to dismiss, judges must make “all reasonable inferences in Plaintiff's favor,” Robertson wrote.

“Marley's failure to comply with a Dalton police department regulation requiring an immediate response to a suicide threat and his knowledge of Nutting’s status as a police officer … raise a reasonable inference that Marley treated Sherilyn differently from others who were similarly situated,” Robertson wrote.

While the judge allowed a motion to dismiss complaints against Nutting in his capacity as a Peru officer at the time, she let complaints against him individually remain part of the case.

The lawsuit alleges that Nutting engaged in conduct that resulted in gross negligence and wrongful death under state statutes.

At a Nov. 18 hearing, attorney Keith A. Minoff, representing Nutting individually, told Robertson that his client was not acting as a police officer in his interactions with Dalton police on the night Hayes died. One of Marley’s first steps, after being directed by a dispatcher to go to the North Street apartment, was to call the Peru police chief, with whom Nutting was having dinner. The chief put Nutting on the line with Marley, according to facts that emerged in 2020, after the town hired an independent investigator.

Attorney Jared S. Burke, representing Patricia Hayes, told Robertson that while Nutting was outside of the town of Peru that night, “he gets that call [from Dalton police] because he’s a police officer. … That is a subjective issue that needs to be fleshed out.”

Robertson said that Marley, who faces the same counts of gross negligence and wrongful death, “has defenses to those claims.” But she also termed “unpersuasive” the officer’s statements that the department had no “basis” to enter Sherilyn Hayes’ apartment.

“The court cannot say, as a matter of law, that Marley's acts and omissions as alleged were not grossly negligent or willful, wanton, or reckless,” Robertson wrote. “Plaintiff has adequately alleged that Marley withheld assistance from Sherilyn to avoid negatively impacting the career of a fellow police officer. Such a motive has been found sufficient to support a viable equal protection claim.”

Burke, the plaintiff’s attorney, failed to persuade Robertson that a conspiracy existed among defendants. He had argued that Marley took steps to prevent another officer – the defendant Bencivenga – from entering the apartment. “This is a calculated decision. He had critical information given to him repeatedly.”

“She is being treated as the fiancee of a police officer,” he told Robertson at the November hearing.