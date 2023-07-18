Mayoral candidate Karen Kalinowsky speaks and listens in equal measure at campaign kickoff party

PITTSFIELD — With a light breeze off Pontoosuc Lake ushering in storm clouds on Tuesday, mayoral candidate Karen Kalinowsky offered her vision for Pittsfield to supporters at a kickoff party.
She took the time to hear their ideas, too.
The kickoff was held at the Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub Club, 1451 North St., where a crowd of roughly 70 began gathering around 5:30 p.m. for the event, which was held on the outdoor patio area.
The crowd included several members of Kalinowsky’s family, including some of her 15 siblings, and supporters from around the city. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren was in attendance, as was Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick, who arrived toward the end of the remarks. Former Councilor Kevin Morandi was also in the crowd.
Kalinowsky, who is a retired police officer and has served as at large city councilor since 2021, announced her run for mayor in mid-June. She has since pulled her papers and had her signatures certified for the election.
Other candidates in the race include City Council President Peter Marchetti, former Councilor John Krol and residents Craig Gaetani and David Donald Webber. A preliminary election will be held Sept. 19, and the two top vote-getters will face off in the general election Nov. 7.
Kalinowsky delivered remarks at about 6:15 p.m. — a relatively short speech detailing her policy goals and priorities, largely the same values she has supported in the past.
That included her stating her goals of “budgeting by necessity, instead of by past budgets,” increasing the number of teachers and paraprofessionals in the Pittsfield Public Schools, prioritizing funding for city streets and sidewalks, working to address homelessness and increasing transparency in city government.
“My last one is restoring the voice back to the residents and the voters,” Kalinowsky said, drawing a round of applause and calls of “it’s about time” and “bring back common sense” from the crowd.
She noted that she wanted to give residents a direct say on the fate of the North Street bike lanes, and would hope to give them that chance again if elected mayor.
Kalinowsky then invited discussion from the crowd in a question-and-answer format that lasted about 40 minutes. The same microphone she used to deliver the speech was passed among the gathered attendees, often given to them by Kalinowsky herself.
The first question came from resident Michael Lefebvre: “What are you going to do about all the panhandlers in the city?”
Kalinowsky responded by saying that she was hoping to look into a city ordinance to prevent people from standing on traffic islands in the city and keep them back about 2 to 3 feet on sidewalks, as she has seen done in other communities, and work with social service organizations to help provide more resources to people on the street.
Kalinowsky went on to field questions about affordable housing and grants for downtown businesses. There was a sense of frustration from city resident Bill Molner, who wondered why the city supports businesses that “only last one to two years” with grants.
Economic development on North Street was a hot topic. Among attendees, there was a sense that other businesses in the city needed more help, too.
Kalinowsky responded by saying that she was “big on accountability” and planned to take a closer look at the bidding process for city projects, grants and budgeting in general if she was elected. She also said the city needs to become more business friendly.
Resident Kristie Callahan asked Kalinowsky how much “pull” she has to get things done and how she plans on working with people who might be resistant.
“The same thing that we’re doing here,” Kalinowsky replied. “We have to listen to each other. You have to sit down and talk with people.”
She noted that she plans to listen intently to those who have areas of expertise outside of her own. When asked by her campaign manager Rosanne Frieri what she would do in her first 100 days in office, Kalinowsky said she planned to meet with city workers — emphasizing that she would be talking not just with department heads, but employees too.
The general message Kalinowsky wanted people to take home was to get involved and have a voice in the way the city’s run, she said, and engender community involvement. Part of that is being more transparent about government, which is one of her stated goals.
“I think we should be honest in government,” Kalinowsky said. “I know it’s hard to put those two words together but, we need to.”