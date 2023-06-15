City councilor Karen Kalinowsky is running for mayor of Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — City Councilor Karen Kalinowsky announced Thursday that she is running for mayor in the upcoming municipal elections.

The former Pittsfield Police and school resource officer said she was spurred into the mayor’s race as a result of recent municipal budget conversations.

Kalinowsky announced her candidacy on the steps of City Hall, with nomination papers in hand, in an interview with Mike Daly of the Facebook talk show, "It’s Pittsfield Tonight."

“I decided to run after these last budget meetings and Tuesday night’s city council meeting,” Kalinowsky told Daly. “It just doesn't seem like we're doing enough for the residents of Pittsfield in cost savings, reducing the budget [and] helping out our residents financially.”

“I'm hoping, as your mayor, that I can do that,” she added.

Kalinowsky, a first-term councilor, was one of five no votes on the city’s $205 million fiscal year 2024 budget. The budget passed by one vote.

Throughout the process she pushed for reductions to department budgets and capital spending, the use of additional free cash to supplement a portion of the budget and asked the city to slash rising water and sewer rates by half. All of those efforts were voted down and in the end the only reduction the city made to the budget was a $50,000 reduction in the worker’s compensation funding for medical payments.

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Kalinowsky said she was "disgusted with this council, disgusted with this budget" over the impact she sees coming ahead to residential property tax bills.

“Unfortunately, it seems that it's hard to work with all the counselors to make things easier for our taxpayers,” she said in her interview with Daly on Thursday.

Kalinowsky had said previously that she was considering a run for the mayor’s office but ultimately decided to pull nomination papers for the at large city councilor position.

On June 13, the city clerk’s office confirmed that Kalinowsky’s nomination signatures had been certified and that she would appear on the ballot for the at large city councilor race.

Kalinowsky’s entrance into the race means that two at large city council positions will be open in the coming election. Kalinowsky joins council president Peter Marchetti in the mayor’s race. Former council vice president John Krol and former mayoral candidate Craig Gaetani have also announced their intentions to run.

To date, Marchetti is the only mayor candidate that has turned in and certified enough signatures to earn a spot on the ballot.

This story will be updated.