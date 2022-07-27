A gilded-age property, and price: Owner asks $5.8M for the former Kemble Inn in Lenox

LENOX — Shared Estates, an investment fund designed to renovate and flip historic properties, has put its latest acquisition — the historic Kemble Inn — on the market. Asking price: $5,840,000 according to the Stone House Properties listing.

Berkshires native Daniel Dus, the founder and managing partner of Shared Estates, acquired the 13-bedroom, three-acre property last February for $3,125,000 through his Kemble Berkshires LLC and spent an additional $750,000 on property enhancements and upgrades.

A sale near the asking price would represent a nearly $2 million profit for Shared Estates, Dus said.

“We’re on the hunt for the right buyer here,” he said. “We’re happy to sit on it and operate it and collect revenue.” He said the sale price is based entirely on a calculation of profits.

“Profitability is key,” he told The Eagle. “The traditional inn model with full-time staff and overhead is very hard. Our model is to turn all that into technology-based remote check-ins and remote access and to operate in an approach that’s highly profitable compared to the traditional historic inn models.”

Former owner Scott Shortt filed for bankruptcy protection at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Worcester in June 2021. Shortt had purchased the inn for $1.6 million in 2010, spent about $4.5 million on renovations, but defaulted on a $2.6 million mortgage after drastic COVID-19 pandemic-related revenue losses starting in spring 2020.

The Colonial Revival Inn had been built in 1881 as a Gilded Age “cottage” for President Chester Arthur’s secretary of state, Frederick Frelinghuysen.

During Dus’ ownership as the Kemble Berkshires, the estate was updated with modern furnishings. Instead of operating as a traditional inn, Dus adopted a business model based on weekend to month-long group rentals for wedding parties, multi-generational family celebrations and corporate retreats.

Marketed via Airbnb, VRBO and other online platforms, the buyout price for the property started at $1,985 per night last March, but this summer the price rose to $3,485 nightly on weekdays and $4,250 on weekends. So far, Dus said he has booked nearly $400,000 in revenue.

Shared Estates at a glance The Shared Estates Asset Fund track record, before its acquisition of The Kemble in Lenox, includes: The Brookman on Treadwell Hollow Road in Williamstown, formerly owned by the late actor Christopher Reeve and his family, sold for $2,350,000 last February. Dus, his Shared Estates Asset Fund partners and investors had acquired it in 2020 for $925,000 and spent $600,000 on renovations.

The Playhouse on Summer Street in Lee, originally part of the George Westinghouse estate, featured in a Netflix travel show last year, after its sale for $1,290,000 in November 2020. Dus had purchased it in 2014 for $340,000, and after two years of extensive structural repairs and renovations it became a leading luxury property rental on Vrbo. It is listed by its new owner as available for rental for $1,195 nightly.

The Freeman Berkshires, on Bow Wow Road in South Egremont, on the market for an asking price of $3.9 million. Dus had purchased it for $1.6 million in April 2021. Spending $800,000 in renovations to the 14-room mansion on a 40-acre estate, he renamed the former Applegate Farm, dating from the late 1800s, in honor of Elizabeth Freeman, of Sheffield, the first female slave to successfully sue for her freedom in Massachusetts. SOURCES: Eagle archives; Registry of Deeds records

Shared Estates attracted 143 individual investors who collectively paid $1,434,000 toward Dus’ purchase price and upgrades for the Kemble Inn. The minimum investment was $1,000 and the average was nearly $6,000. The remainder of the $3,125,000 purchase cost of the 2 Kemble St. property was financed through conventional loans.

Investors are part-owners, earning a return based on their investment amount, revenue from the property and proceeds from a profitable sale. Meanwhile, the part-owner investors can get a 15 percent discount on a stay — 20 percent if they are Berkshire County residents.

A $6,000 investor would receive $13,500 if the property is sold at the asking price, a $7,500 profit, including the original investment.

Dus, 44, grew up in Richmond and Becket. He is a solar industry executive at the renewable energy company iSun. His previous Shared Estates Asset Fund properties partially financed through the "sharing economy" were in Lee, Williamstown and South Egremont.

Following Frelinghuysen’s tenure, the Kemble had several owners and uses. It served as a dormitory for the Lenox School for Boys, which closed in 1972, and was converted to an inn in 1991, according to the Lenox Historical Society.

The Gilded Age mansion, totaling 15,000 square feet, is in a residential zone, defined and registered as a Great Estate under town bylaws with by-right zoning for inns up to 20 rooms.

