LANESBOROUGH — An eastern Massachusetts consultant firm is poised to help Lanesborough find its next town administrator.

The Select Board has agreed to hire Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth to help the search committee vet the 18 applicants seeking to replace Kelli Robbins, who suddenly left the post two months ago.

Meanwhile, residents have until Sept. 3 to weigh in on what they want in a town administrator to help the municipality to move forward. Early results of a community survey indicate townspeople want someone who will live in the Lanesborough area and connect well with the community, according to search committee Chair Kristen Tool.

She noted the initial review of candidates will begin once the consultant is officially on board. The five-person, ad hoc group is expected to give the Select Board a list of finalists to interview in public. Friday was the deadline for candidates to submit their resumes.

The committee did not set a salary in its job posting. Robbins was earning an $84,000 annual salary when she left and was due to receive a raise on July 1 to $90,000.

The Select Board on Monday voted to allow Tool to spend up to $7,000 to have the consultant do a good portion of the legwork in digging into the candidates' backgrounds.

"They will help us with the resume review process and with building interview questions and with gathering references," she said, "because its difficult to get good references."

About 300 townspeople have already responded to the survey, which asks what residents want in a new town administrator, Tool told the board. Based on a sample size of 90 respondents, most are registered voters in the age range of 40 to 60.

"The community places high emphasis on strong community outreach, accessibility, adherence to ethics standards as well as living locally, knowledge of state and federal regulations and experience with municipal finance and budgeting," she said.

Residents can find a survey form at the Lanesborough Post Office or at tinyurl.com/px6d8eaa.