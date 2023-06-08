Lanesborough annual town meeting and election preview

Town meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Lanesborough Elementary School, 188 Summer St.
Town election: June 20, noon to 8 p.m., Newton Memorial Town Hall, 82 North Main St.
Selectman Michael P. Murphy is being challenged by Barbara L. Davis-Hassan and Deborah A. Maynard. Finance Committee incumbent Jodi-Lee Szczepaniak-Locke is facing a challenge by Kristen Tool. Both seats have three-year terms.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to being asked to approve the budget of $11.06 million, a 4.88 percent increase over the current budget, voters will decide whether to approve:
• Appropriating $410,000 to repave Lanesborough Elementary School parking lot
• Borrowing to complete a field and track project at Mount Greylock Regional High School costing a total of up to $800,000 and to be split proportionally between Williamstown and Lanesborough
• Appropriating $40,000 for the design of a public safety building
• Appropriating $50,000 to erect a gazebo/pavilion at Laston Park;
• Appropriating from the Baker Hill Road District $289,583 to the police salaries and expenses account and $44,000 to the ambulance department.
Voters are also being asked to accept three parcels:
• Two at 88 Bangor St. and 5 Algonquin St. as gifts of the Helen S. Koziara Revocable Trust
• One at 23 Wabasso St., a deed in lieu of foreclosure
The Planning Board is seeking approval on four zoning amendments that:
• Prevent large-scale solar installations from being built in designated scenic landscapes and discourage clearing of forest land
• Allow for two outdoor signs for businesses, rather than one in an effort to help businesses
• Eliminate the 900-square-foot cap on accessory dwelling units
• Reduce the frontage requirement from 200 feet to 100 feet for single and double dwelling units in the residential-agricultural zone in an effort to respond to the current lack of housing availability.
Four warrant articles are by citizen petition that:
• Rotate the Select Board chair on an annual basis
• Mandate annual training of elected and appointed officials on diversity, equity and inclusion and sexual harassment
• Allow the town to accept the access road to the Berkshire Mall as a first step to dissolving the Baker Hill Road District
• Adding a recall provision to the town bylaws