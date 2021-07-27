LANESBOROUGH — The Select Board is getting a plethora of candidates who want to be Lanesborough's next town administrator.
The board has received 18 applications from those seeking to succeed Kelli Robbins, who resigned from the position last month to take another job that she did not disclose.
The board, at its regular bimonthly meeting Monday, agreed to seek more applicants. Members honored the five-member search committee's request to expand the job posting to more online publications and websites geared to government professionals.
"I think its better to be overloaded [with resumes] than only have five or six to choose from," search committee Chairwoman Kristen Tool told the board. "I'm surprised we have 18 so far; it's promising."
Tool later told an Eagle reporter that, as of now, there is no deadline for applications or giving the board a list of finalists to interview in a public session. The job posting outlines the town administrator's duties, but it does not include a salary range.
The board had indicated it expected the search to last about three months, and it hired Robert Markel as a part-time interim administrator until a permanent one is found.
Robbins was earning an $84,000 annual salary when she left June 30, but was scheduled to receive a raise, to $90,000, as of July 1. She had the title of town manager, in name only, having the powers of a town administrator, who, unlike a town manager, cannot hire and fire municipal employees.
The use of town manager goes back to when Robbins’ predecessor, Paul Sieloff, was the day-to-day boss at Town Hall.