Lanesborough officials promise transparent budget process to produce spending plan the town needs and can afford

LANESBOROUGH — Municipal officials have vowed a transparent budget process that will produce a fiscal 2023 budget the town needs — and can afford.
Newly appointed Town Administrator Josh Lang and the five-person Lanesborough Finance Committee met together for the first time on Monday night. They agreed to conduct a thorough and open discussion of the spending plan in the coming weeks. Once finalized, the budget plan goes before residents at the annual town meeting in June.
Committeeman Ronald Tinkham wants assurances the taxpayers have plenty of time to analyze the budget before they vote.
"I would like to see the budget a couple weeks prior to town meeting, the first time the public usually sees it is at the meeting," he said.
Committee Chairwoman Jodi-Lee Szczepaniak-Locke noted that Tinkham's comment was not entirely true, as a budget proposal is available on the town website and her panel reviews it prior to a townspeople vote.
"It's transparent, contrary to what people think we do. There are some 11th hour changes but they don't tend to be huge," she said.
The 2021 annual town meeting did approve a $10.1 million spending plan, more than half going to public education. The meeting, as is customary, devotes two hours or more each year to debating the budget on the town meeting floor.
Budget learning curve
While Lang has five years of experience overseeing government spending in his previous position in Pennsylvania, he's on a learning curve regarding Massachusetts municipal government.
"As I get more comfortable, I want to put together the best budget possible. But it's going to take time to get the institutional knowledge on the line items and what's being spent," he said.
Lang vowed to help develop a budget that is between an over-estimation and under-estimation. He says he will need to review spending in the health care, utilities and technology categories, to name a few key expenditures.
"I think working in collaboration with you folks [Finance Committee] and the departments we can get the most accurate picture of what we need to spend without having any outrageous tax hikes and being fiscally responsible," said the town administrator.
Tax-rate wise, Lanesborough is in good shape, having lowered its real estate fee for the third year in a row, dropping $1.18 to $19.10 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
However, with the assessed value of property on the rise, the average single-family homeowner will pay $106 more in real estate taxes in fiscal 2022 than last year.
Szczepaniak-Locke said a successful budget process begins with the town administrator working closely with his colleagues at town hall.
"I think the interface between [Lang] and the department heads is such they have to understand the process and if they don't like what they are hearing from [Lang] they can come to us for consideration," she said.