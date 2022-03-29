Lanesborough panel begins reviewing plans for new police station

LANESBOROUGH — An ad hoc panel has begun the process of reviewing the latest plan for a new police station.
The Police Station Committee will meet every Tuesday and Thursday, and will provide regular updates to the Select Board on the $3.8 million proposal. It will make a recommendation to be voted on at the annual town meeting in May.
The group will meet with architect Brian Humes at 3 p.m. April 7.
The committee has already toured the aging, cramped police headquarters; it will also tour the town center for a suitable place to relocate the department during construction.
The town had been considering a $4.3 million station, to be located on town-owned land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park. But the Select Board pulled that plan in November amid residents' objections to the cost and location.
The latest plan calls for the existing station to be razed and a three-story building to be built in its place.
Select Board Chairman John Goerlach said some residents already are pushing to further scaling back the project, claiming that the proposed 4,800-square-foot building is too large. He also said he believed there was room for savings in the latest proposal.