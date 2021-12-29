LANESBOROUGH — The Select Board is working on a redesigned new police station so it will meet the town’s public safety needs and fit where the existing one stands now.
Project architect Brian Humes has drawn up a three-level building that would sit on the triangular piece of land bordered by North Main and Prospect streets.
During Monday night’s board meeting, Select Board Chairman John Goerlach unveiled, without a potential price tag, the latest version of a new police headquarters. Goerlach said the lower level is the basement for storage and mechanical rooms, with the first floor the level accessible to the public.
“It will have a classroom and parking garage on the right side. It has the police officers and the chief on the second floor,” he said.
Since the upper floor is not open to the public, Goerlach says an elevator isn’t required. The building is 4,800 square feet, 100 square feet more than the police station that was proposed for town property fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park.
Amid resident concerns, the Select Board in late November pulled from consideration the $4.3 million proposal townspeople felt was too costly. Board members also questioned the location, which would require nearly $1 million in site preparations and upgrades.
By creating a three-story building instead of an all-ground–level facility, the newest design allows the station to stay put and not be relocated.
“It does fit, as the setbacks are good for zoning. It’s a step in the right direction,” Goerlach pointed out.
The board is seeking two cost estimates, one with and one without the large classroom/community room that could seat up to 20 people. Goerlach said the estimates are a few weeks away.
Since May 2019, the town has been exploring options to build a new police station or renovate the existing one at Prospect and North Main streets. The Select Board launched a police station needs- and cost-assessment study and hired Humes, of Jacunski Humes Architects out of Berlin, Conn.
An ad hoc committee of townspeople recommended a police station of 4,700 square feet to meet the needs of a modern, municipal police force. The park site was chosen over building anew at the station’s current location, a mile south from the park. The station locale was, at the time, deemed too small to handle the project, and was one of several town-owned and private properties town officials had considered for a new station.