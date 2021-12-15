Lanesborough working feverishly to get out tax bills by Dec. 31 deadline

LANESBOROUGH — Town officials are working feverishly to get out the property tax bills before the new year.
The Select Board on Tuesday vowed to have the fiscal 2022 bills in the mail by the Dec. 31 deadline, after voting to continue a tax classification hearing until Dec. 21.
Unfinished paperwork, and the state dealing with a backlog of approving tax rates for dozens of Massachusetts cities and towns, are to blame for the delay, according to Harold Scheid, the town's tax rate consultant.
"In terms of the assessment forms, we submitted everything [to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue] last week. We're in a logjam, with about 80 communities trying to get their rates set," Scheid said.
Lanesborough Tax Collector Jodi Hollingsworth says putting off setting the tax rate puts pressure on her to process about 2,000 bills for home and business owners.
"You're giving me a week to send out the bills; I'm very concerned," she told the Select Board.
Chris Cozzaglio, the associate assessor for Lanesborough, offered to help stuff envelops. Hollingsworth is hoping the town's deputy collector, Arthur P. Jones and Associates, of Easthampton, will be able to print and sort the bills if they receive the information in a timely fashion.
Selectman Michael Murphy had a backup plan for mailing the bills.
"We could reach out to Zip 'N Sort as an option, as I used to work for them," Murphy said, referring to the Pittsfield business.
The current tax rate is $20.28 per $1,000 of assessed value of the land and buildings. Cozzaglio told The Eagle after the meeting that he couldn't give an educated estimate on what the new tax rate will be.
"There are too many numbers in play to figure that out," he said.