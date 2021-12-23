LANESBOROUGH — A "surge" in real estate values has many Lanesborough home and business owners paying more in property taxes.
The average single-family homeowner will pay $106 more in the current fiscal year than in fiscal 2021, despite the tax rate dropping for the third straight year, according to town financial officials.
A typical tax bill being mailed out by year's end with be $4,991 for the July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, period — a 2.1 percent increase.
However, the Board of Assessors told the Select Board on Tuesday night that the property tax rate of $19.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is $1.18 below the $20.28 rate for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Over a 12-month period, the value for an average single-family home rose from $240,900 to $261,300, a nearly 8 percent hike.
"Valuations have been on the rise. Property values the last couple of years have surged," said Harold Scheid, the contract principal assessor who helped the town determine the new tax rate.
The Select Board acknowledged the new rate after voting unanimously, 3-0, to continue with a single tax rate for residential and commercial properties.
Scheid said it didn't make sense to shift more of the tax burden on commercial property owners given the nature of the businesses and that 82 percent of the tax base is residential.
"Most of the commercial property in town I would characterize as mom and pop that are locally owned," Scheid said.
The single biggest commercial property is the mostly vacant Berkshire Mall, whose assessed value has dropped the past few years.
The Select Board voting on a single rate came during a tax classification hearing that was twice continue from Dec. 9
Unfinished paperwork, and the state dealing with a backlog of approving tax rates for dozens of Massachusetts cities and towns, were to blame for the delay, according to town officials.
Lanesborough Tax Collector Jodi Hollingsworth had said last week that putting off setting the tax rate put pressure on her to process about 2,000 bills for home and business owners.
After Tuesday's meeting, Hollingsworth told The Eagle that she's confident the town's contracted deputy tax collector, Arthur P. Jones and Associates of Easthampton, can quickly process the bills for mailing.
"If I can get him a billing file, he can get the bills out the same day, but he's dealing with staff shortage's like everyone else," she said.