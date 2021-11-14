Lanesborough residents get to weigh in on new police station

LANESBOROUGH — Taxpayers get to weigh in on a proposed new police station two months after the Select Board said the possible cost gave them "sticker shock."
Residents at 6 p.m. on Tuesday will get to comment on the estimated $4.3 million public safety building targeted for town property that fronts Bill Laston Memorial Park along North Main Street (Route 7). The gathering is planned for the community room in the lower level of the town hall, but it could be moved to the Lanesborough Elementary School in anticipation of a large crowd.
Board Chairman John Goerlach tells The Eagle residents may accept a $2 to $3 million price tag, but feels the $4.3 million the board first heard about in September won't fly with taxpayers.
Selectman Gordon Hubbard acknowledges cost will be an issue, but it is not a random figure.
"It's important people understand the process and this [number] just didn't come out of thin air," Hubbard said to an Eagle reporter. "It is expensive, but state and federal requirements make it more expensive."
Since May 2019, the town has been exploring options to build a new police station or renovate the existing aging, cramped one at Prospect and North Main streets.
The Select Board launched a police station needs and cost-assessment study and hired Brian Humes, of Jacunski Humes Architects out of Berlin, Conn.
An ad hoc advisory committee had recommended that the new station be 4,680 square feet, which would include a community/training room and other space and sit on 2.25 acres.
The committee's decision followed months of vetting several sites.
"Understanding the condition of the current location, the more we delay this project, the more the cost will go up no matter what we do," said Selectman Michael Murphy.
The proposed police headquarters would feature around-the-clock public access to an on-duty police officer and officers would have significantly more space to do their job — from meeting with witnesses and crime victims, to interrogating and booking suspects. A separate entrance with a carport would be used to bring detainees to the station.
The park site was chosen over building anew at the 600-square-foot police station's current location, a mile south from the park. The police station locale was deemed too small to handle the project and was one of several town-owned and private properties town officials had considered for a new station.