Lanesborough Select Board adamant about location for new police station

LANESBOROUGH — Plans for a new police station are starting to gel, with the Select Board preparing to commit to building on the existing site.
And the town has lined up a location where the department can set up a temporary quarters while the old building is demolished and a new one rises in its place.
In a letter the board is preparing to send to the Police Station Committee, the three-person panel makes clear the new station will be built at the existing site.
Project architect Brian Humes, of Jacunski Humes Architects, has drawn up plans for a three-level building that would sit on the triangular piece of land bordered by North Main and Prospect streets.
Residents have yet to approve funding for the estimated $3.8 million project. The project will not be fully vetted in time to vote on it at the annual town meeting on May 21.
The board was expected to discuss the letter at Monday night's meeting, but Chairman John Goerlach was unable to attend, so Selectmen Michael Murphy and Gordon Hubbard decided to wait until Goerlach could weigh in on the letter. Goerlach has been one of the biggest proponents of building anew where the current station sits.
While the letter has yet to officially be sent to the committee, it was made public on the town's website as part of the Monday meeting agenda packet.
Committee Chairwoman Kristen Tool told The Eagle she has read the letter, but she declined to comment on it until the board officially receives it.
But Tool did announce that the committee has found an appropriate space to relocate the police department during construction. She said the town can lease space at the South Main Plaza, 545 South Main St., where the post office is located, for $65,000 over two years.
"It's a great location. The same size as the existing one but the layout is more functional," she told the board. "There are minimal renovations needed to get the police in there."
The Select Board voted to use $65,000 in ARPA funds to pay for the lease.
The town had been considering a $4.3 million project to be located on town-owned land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park. But, the Select Board pulled the plan from consideration in November, amid residents' objections to the cost and location.
By creating a three-story building instead of an all-ground-level facility, the current design allows the station to be built on the existing site. The new building would be 4,800 square feet — 100 square feet more than the proposal for Laston Park.
The plan includes a basement level for storage and mechanical rooms; only the first floor would be accessible to the public. Since the upper floor is not open to the public, town officials say an elevator isn't required.