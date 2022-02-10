Lanesborough Select Board admits open meeting violation in hiring town employee — the fiancee of its new town administrator

LANESBOROUGH — The Select Board has admitted that it "made a mistake" in interviewing a new administrative assistant — she is the fiancee of the town administrator — during a meeting closed to the public.
After a 15-minute executive session at its regular meeting Wednesday to discuss an open meeting violation complaint regarding the hiring, the board apologized for conducting the hiring process in secrecy.
"We made a mistake," said Chairman John Goerlach. "I look forward to making sure that doesn't happen again, by requesting and asking if the meetings were posted [properly] before the start of our meetings."
Lanesborough resident Darren Derby filed the open meeting complaint last month regarding the board's Dec. 21 meeting, during which the three-member panel interviewed Makayla Zonfrilli, who would work directly with Town Administrator Josh Lang. The couple is getting married in July.
Derby, who is an officer for the Pittsfield Police Department, cited in his written complaint that the meeting was not posted within the required 48 hours and the agenda did not state that it would be in executive session. He also noted that Zonfrilli was interviewed behind closed doors, rather than in public.
At its Dec. 27 meeting, the board ratified Zonfrilli's contract in public session.
Derby attended Wednesday's executive session and open portion of the meeting, but he did not comment during the open session.
As for having Zonfrilli working with Lang, the Select Board said it called the state Ethics Commission, which determined that it wasn't a conflict of interest, according to the board.
Nevertheless, resident Barbara Hassan said she thought the hire was a case of nepotism and it creates a situation where Lang could show favoritism toward his bride-to-be.
"We are creating such a problem," she said.
Selectman Michael Murphy said the town, Lang and Zonfrilli got clear direction from the Ethics Commission on how to handle the working relationship.
"I believe we've cleared this legally," he said.
Neither Lang nor Zonfrilli, who was taking minutes for the board, commented on the hiring, but Lang did respond to an Eagle email on the subject of the two working together.
"Ms. Zonfrilli and I have worked together previously and have always maintained the highest professional standards. Ms. Zonfrilli will be supervised by the Board of Selectmen, which has been approved by the state [Ethics Commission,]" Lang wrote.
Veteran Town Hall employees Jodi Hollingsworth, the town's tax collector, and Town Clerk Ruth Knysh were at Wednesday's meeting and voiced opposition to Zonfrilli's contract, not her hiring. Hollingsworth said the $55,000 salary, four weeks of vacation and stipend for grant writing far exceeds what her predecessor was earning.
Diane Stephens, who became the town treasurer last fall and then resigned last month, was making $45,000 with two weeks' vacation. It takes 15 years of service in Lanesborough to reach four weeks' vacation, according to Hollingsworth.
Also, Zonfrilli was hired for a 40-hour workweek, while the rest of Town Hall is on a four-day workweek.
Also, the position was changed from town secretary to administrative assistant, which caught staff off guard.
"We were totally blindsided in the job description. We were insulted," said Hollingsworth, who makes $44,000 annually and only gets two weeks' vacation. "This is no reflection on Josh or Makayla. We take this as a serious offense — a slap in the face."
"The inequity at this moment is very severe," Kynsh added.
The board admitted that the contract was out of step with others at Town Hall and planned to rectify the inequity of all nonunion contracts.
"We made a mistake on the vacation [for Zonfrilli.] If it were up to me, we should correct that," Murphy said.
Goerlach said the town is working on a more equitable pay scale across the board for nonunion workers.
"One thing we have asked Josh to do is make sure Town Hall salaries are close to other towns," he said. "Our goal is to try and make you happy."