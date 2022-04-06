Lanesborough Select Board back $10.5 million budget, want school spending reduced

LANESBOROUGH — The Lanesborough Select Board has backed a $10.5 million budget for fiscal 2023 but wants school spending reduced.
The three selectmen adopted the spending plan following Town Administrator Josh Lang's presentation last week.
Lang pointed out the majority of the nearly $348,000 increase in expenditures is primarily due to the increase in the town's share of the Mount Greylock Regional School District budget. Lanesborough's school assessment is projected to jump from $6.15 million to $6.40 million.
"If you look at education as a whole, [our] increase is $249,528, with an overall increase of 3.4 percent. Without the educational increase we would have approximately a one percent increase in our overall budget," Lang told the board.
Board Chairman John Goerlach said the school district needs to go back and refine its budget request downward.
"We need to send a letter formerly asking them to adjust their numbers to reduce that for both communities," said Goerlach, referring to the district's other member municipality of Williamstown.
As for the potential tax impact, Lang project two possible property tax rates of $19.80 per $1,000 assessed value or $20.26 per $1,000 assessed value.
"The rates are guesstimates based on slight increase in property values. Until the values are certified, the rate can't be fully known," he said.
The good news for taxpayers is Lanesborough is looking to use $878,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the cost of special money articles usually funded by so-called free cash. However, the town only has $379,000 left in available funds.
"In our annual town meeting this year ... We're going to explore utilization of our existing resources such as ARPA funding," Lang noted.
The proposed budget also addresses the issue of equitable pay for some positions at Town Hall. Based on data from towns similar in size to Lanesborough, salaries will be adjusted for positions such as town treasurer, town collector, town clerk and the director for Council on Aging.
Lang also outlined some goals for fiscal 2023 that will require time, rather than taxpayer dollars, to complete. He wants to get caught up on town maintenance, improve technology, create a new town website, update town employee job descriptions and revise, where necessary, town policy.