LANESBOROUGH — The Select Board could have three finalists to interview in two weeks for the town administrator position.
On Monday, consultant Bernard Lynch will interview six of the 18 applicants for the job and should have the list narrowed, possibly to three, by mid-October for public interviews, according to interim Town Administrator Robert Markel.
The Select Board is seeking a successor to Kelli Robbins, who suddenly resigned effective June 30, after three years on the job.
Markel told the board Tuesday night, during its bimonthly meeting, that he spoke with Lynch about the search, which Lynch alone will conduct.
Markel said the residents' search committee requested that it be disbanded and let the consultant do the legwork. The Eagle been unable to reach committee Chairwoman Kristen Tool for comment on the disbandment. The Select Board voted, with regret, to honor the committee's request to end its work.
The board hired Lynch for $7,000 to initially assist the committee. He is founder and managing principal of Community Paradigm Associates, having been a city manager in Lowell and town manager in Chelmsford. Lynch has noted that his firm has helped 65 municipalities across the state find administrator/manager jobs during the past several years, including in Becket, Great Barrington and Adams.