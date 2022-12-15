Problem with the old Berkshire Mall's fire control system holds up progress on cannabis mini-farms

LANESBOROUGH — Before it can become an eden of cannabis cultivation, the former Berkshire Mall needs a way to suppress fires.

That old problem continues to stand in the way, officials learned this week.

After getting a briefing, the Lanesborough Select Board voted to continue talks with a development group to shape a needed host community agreement.

The board on Monday met for the first time with all three principals of JMJ Holdings Inc., the trio that seeks to transform areas within the old mall into cannabis mini-farms.

Jay Jones, Blake Mensing and Steven Jones addressed questions that arose during a community meeting Oct. 17. Only Mensing was present during previous meetings with the board, as well as during the community session.

Lanesborough residents and board members have said they wanted to meet with all three men to answer questions about water use, property values, security and where marijuana grown at the defunct mall would be shipped.

On July 29, Mehran Namiri-Kalantari bought parts of the mall for $8 million from Durga Property Holdings Inc., which has owned the mall since 2019. Namiri-Kalantari, of Santa Monica, Calif., was identified at the time as only “a partial owner of a to-be-formed real estate holding company.”

This week, Mensing said the property is in the process of being transferred from Namiri-Kalantari, as an individual, to a real estate holding company.

The board this week decided to continue negotiations with the team, after getting updates on the property's conditions — including the water and fire systems and the roof.

Promises about repairs

Mensing said the team faces a lot of work to get the building ready.

"We're very aware that we need to get the building into compliance to run any business," he said, detailing the approvals required.

He said JMJ is having difficulty finding people who will do the work. "The truth is, a lot of the service providers in the neighborhood have a sour taste in their mouth from the prior owner," he said. "So Jay Jones has done a lot of legwork trying to just get quotes that are fair."

Mensing said repairs will take longer than JMJ had anticipated because the firm was misled about the property's condition. He alleged that the former owner falsely claimed the building's fire-suppression system worked.

The town had been working for more than a year to get the former owner to secure the old mall. Action in Western Housing Court included a request by the town that a judge order the mall to board up all windows and doors — and to erect a 6-foot fence around all entrances.

This is what is expected to happen next:

After more talks, the Select Board and JMJ would sign a host community agreement. Signing that allows the company to apply to the state for a license, which takes about five to six months to obtain.

Then, there would be a series of architectural reviews and inspections, which would require local permits. That's enough to get the provisional license.

After that, the application would be reviewed by the Cannabis Control Commission, which drafts a report. Then, a final inspection would verify that all permits have been obtained. Only after this step is a final license issued.

Town administrator

In other business addressed during the meeting, the Select Board approved the resignation of Town Administrator Josh Lang effective as of Wednesday. The board then went into executive session to negotiate a town administrator's contract with Gina Dario, who was offered the position at the last meeting.