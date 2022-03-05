Lanesborough Select Board names citizen review panel for police station project

LANESBOROUGH — The town's previous police chief is among those who will scrutinize the proposed new police station.
The Select Board has named retired Police Chief Timothy Sorrell to sit on the five-person review panel that will come up with recommendations for the scope of the project. The goal is to bring a final option to the May annual town meeting for a vote.
At their Monday night meeting, Select Board members also chose Bill Calderwood, William Cook, Kristen Toole and Glen Storie to join the ad hoc committee.
The current police chief, Robert Derksen, also will review the estimated $3.8 million project with the committee, but he will not be a voting member.
Select Board Chairman John Goerlach says the committee's ultimate goal is to come up with a plan that taxpayers feel they can afford.
"If you vote to remove the training classroom and leave the garage, or vice versa, that's the stuff we're looking for you to do," Goerlach said. "Be prepared to back up what you're going to spend, because what it comes down to is the cost of the project."
The chairman has said he believes that there are additional cost savings within the $3.8 million price tag.
The town had been considering a $4.3 million station, to be located on town-owned land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park. But, the Select Board pulled the plan from consideration in November, amid residents’ objections to the cost and location.
Under the revised plan, the existing station would be torn down and the new one built in its place.
By creating a three-story building instead of an all-ground-level facility, the newest design allows the station to be built on the existing site. The new building would be 4,800 square feet — 100 square feet more than the proposal for Laston Park.
Goerlach says some residents already are calling for a scaled-back revision, claiming that the proposed building is too large.