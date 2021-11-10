Lanesborough Select Board picks new town administrator

LANESBOROUGH — A western Pennsylvania resident serious about being the next town administrator got his wish Wednesday.
Pending a successful contract negotiation, the Select Board has hired Joshua Lang, of Bedford, Pa., to succeed Kelli Robbins, who suddenly resigned June 30, after three years on the job.
Lang ended up the only finalist the three selectmen interviewed Wednesday evening, as the other candidate, Judy Frazier, of Proctor Vt., just north of Rutland, dropped out of the running, according to board Chairman John Goerlach.
The board unanimously agreed to offer Lang a contract, likely in the $80,000 range, which was his asking price. The board’s decision came after a nearly one-hour interview at Town Hall.
“I was impressed with him; he has potential,” said Selectman Gordon Hubbard.
During the question-and-answer session, Lang indicated he was eager to get the job, already house-hunting with his fiancee as they toured Lanesborough and Pittsfield before the interview.
“I got the sense [Lanesborough] is a tightknit community, something I’m used to,” Lang told the board.
Lang is an Army veteran, having served in Afghanistan in the 82nd Airborne Division. From January 2016 until this past February, he was the governmental chairman of Bedford County, a rural Pennsylvania area with 258 full- and part-time employees covering a population of 48,480. He is an operations manager for a health care center in the Bedford area.
Lang told the board about his municipal finance experience during his five years in county government. He said he was involved significantly in the budget process, helped oversee a number of grants secured by the county, and developed a “thick skin” when he and county commissioners took heat for budget cutbacks.
“We maintained the lowest tax rate in the whole state, and we were proud of that,” he said.
Lang vowed to review the Lanesborough budget and see where the town could save some money.
“In Bedford, one year we consolidated our phone lines and saved $7,000 and made other reductions. Every little bit adds up,” he said. “I try very much try to put myself in the shoes of the taxpayers.”
When asked about the top three challenges he sees for municipal government, Lang cited unfunded state mandates, doing more with less and expanding the tax base.
One challenge he has encountered in a rural area is the brain drain of young adults.
“Keeping and attracting young people involves innovation. In Bedford, I was chair of our Young Adult Committee.”
Lang says he is well aware of two pressing issues in Lanesborough — building a spacious police station and revitalizing the dormant Berkshire Mall. He said tax incentives might be one way to revive the shopping complex.
In the end, Lang vowed to be accessible to all in town, and work closely with town department heads and community groups.
“You need to be involved and integrated in the community,” he said. “At Town Hall, if I don’t know the answer, I can be a resource to find it. I will go above and beyond the call of duty to help every resident in Lanesborough.”