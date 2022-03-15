LANESBOROUGH — After having second thoughts, and with the backing of the Select Board, Lanesborough Administrative Assistant Makayla Zonfrilli will remain on the job.
The board voted Monday night to rescind Zonfrilli’s resignation. She said that the negativity surrounding her hiring triggered her wanting to quit, but that wasn’t what she really wanted to do.
"The negativity put forth some triggers for me, and I was having trouble going through with my work, which prompted me to put forth my resignation," Zonfrilli told the board. "I want to stick it out and prove I'm qualified and prove I can do the work."
Zonfrilli gave her two-week notice Thursday to the Select Board, according to Town Administrator Josh Lang.
Lang, who is Zonfrilli’s fiance, said she decided to take a different job, after facing continued questions about her hiring, as well as criticism on social media that she felt was harming her professional reputation.
Last month, Lanesborough officials acknowledged open meeting law violations in Zonfrilli’s hiring but said the state Ethics Commission cleared the town to employ her, provided that she report to the Select Board, rather than to Lang.
Select Board member Gordon Hubbard initially was against voting to rescind.
"Once someone resigns, I have a problem pulling it back. A resignation with me means we're done, the end-all," he said, changing his mind after listening to Zonfrilli's impassioned speech to keep her job.
"I was initially excited to come on board and make Lanesborough better, but I didn't appreciate the comments from people coming into the Town Hall talking to other staff about me, saying very negative things," she said.
Town Treasurer Jodi Hollingsworth praised Zonfrilli for how she handled the situation.
"I've seen nothing but professionalism from Josh and Makayla," she said. "She should be given a chance. She had no training and no one to help her. She reached out, and now she is getting her work done."
Select Board member Michael Murphy thanked Zonfrilli for being open and honest about the tense workplace atmosphere.
"I don't know how anyone in this room can sit where Makayla is ... and not be given a chance to be accepted," Murphy said. "I commend you for your professionalism and being stoic. I'm sorry you had to go through this."
Lang said that since the question of Zonfrilli’s hiring arose, and continued to pop up on social media, it led her to lose the opportunity to speak at a conference in London related to her work as a Ph.D. candidate in organizational management.
Zonfrilli is a former borough manager for the community of North York in Pennsylvania and has worked before with Lang.