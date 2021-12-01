Lanesborough to build smaller police station after pushback from town residents over cost

LANESBOROUGH — The Select Board heard taxpayers loud and clear and plan to deliver them a smaller, less-expensive new police station to consider.
The board voted Tuesday night to have project architect Brian Humes redesign the proposed Police Department headquarters and make it fit at the location of the current police station.
"I don't think doing nothing is desired. We need to find a solution," Humes told the board via a video link to the meeting.
The redesign means that a vote on the revision would be put off until the annual town meeting in June. The original plan was expected to be the highlight of the Jan. 22 special town meeting.
"I think [the annual town meeting] is where it should be, for this kind of money," said Select Board Chairman John Goerlach.
The three selectmen's decision comes after dozens of residents at a recent community input meeting called the proposed $4.3 million plan larger than necessary and costly.
"I think the savings will come a little bit from the building, but a lot from the site prep," said Selectman Gordon Hubbard, referring to the preparation cost of $800,000.
Police Chief Robert Derksen acknowledged that cost and location are an issue and said he is willing to find ways to make a new police station a reality.
"I'm willing to brainstorm as, obviously, we need it," he said.
The existing 600-square-foot, 190-year-old headquarters is in such disrepair that it has become an unhealthy place to work. It would be torn down if the new one is built in its place.
On the drawing board is a 4,680-square-foot building targeted for 2.25 acres of town land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park on North Main Street.
The proposed police headquarters would feature around-the-clock public access to an on-duty officer, and officers would have significantly more space to do their job — from meeting with witnesses and crime victims, to interrogating and booking suspects. A separate entrance with a carport would be used to bring detainees to the station.
Goerlach outlined several areas that could be reduced in size, such as the suspect processing room, the officer's break room and scaling back the number of workspaces from five to three.
As for lowering the price, Humes said at the community meeting that removing or reducing soft costs, such as furniture and other nonconstruction expenses, and applying for grant money, also could help reduce the cost to taxpayers.
Since May 2019, the town has been exploring options to build a new police station or renovate the existing one at Prospect and North Main streets. The Select Board launched a police station needs and cost-assessment study and hired Humes, of Jacunski Humes Architects of Berlin, Conn.
An ad hoc committee of townspeople recommended a police station of 4,700 square feet to meet the needs of a modern, municipal police force.